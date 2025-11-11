Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Q&A: Postdoc Taokun Luo explains new nanomedicine that eradicates leukemia in mice 64 times more than current medication

Audrey Pachuta/The Daily Northwestern
Postdoc Taokun Luo led a study that developed a new nanomedicine using spherical nucleic acids as nanomedicine to treat leukemia. Luo said that SNA cause apoptosis, or cell death, more effectively than small molecules due to their circular shape and eradicate cancer cells in mice 64 times better than current medication.
Grace Sharma, Reporter
November 11, 2025

The Mirkin Research Group, led by chemistry Prof. Chad Mirkin, developed a new nanomedicine that eradicated leukemia from cancer cells 64 times more in mice than current medication, and 20,000 times better in assays, or individually treated cells. 

The lead postdoctoral fellow, Taokun Luo, said the group restructured common leukemia treatments into a spherical nucleic acid, a structure invented by the Mirkin Research Group in 1996. SNA are composed of a spherical arrangement of many short DNA or RNA strands attached to a core particle, differing from the linear nature of DNA. 

Luo said the spherical structure helps SNA resist degradation by enzymes and makes them more efficient at entering specific types of cells — in this case, cancer cells. The nanomedicine can target leukemia cancer cells in mice without entering healthy cells. The study was published in the American Chemical Society Nano Journal on Oct. 29.

This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

The Daily: How is this different from what current cancer treatments are like? What makes this type of method, with the core and the outer shell, able to enter and degrade more effectively than current treatments? 

Luo: The current treatment for chemotherapy mostly uses small molecules. A lot of those small molecules are either not very soluble, or the biodistribution is not very ideal, which means, for example, if I do inject a small molecule (which is too soluble), it will be rapidly cleared by the body (renal clearance) and will not be effective anymore. The SNA we inject into the body will circulate longer and retain the chemotherapeutic for a longer time. So that’s the first point. 

The second point is that the chemotherapeutic SNA, as we showed in the manuscript, is much, much more powerful than a traditional chemotherapy. When we compare the SNA with the conventional benchmarks in the cell experiment assay, we found that it increased. The increase in potency can be up to 20,000-fold. Also, when we did the animal model, it increased… I think that’s the second point. The third point is that because this platform is so powerful, we showed that it has a preferential uptake and preferential targeting of the myeloid leukemia cells. So we’re using that for the myeloid leukemia cells in this application. And also it’s damaging less healthy cells and also shows no obvious side effects.

The Daily: What’s the difference between the process of SNA and current cancer treatments with those small molecules?

Luo: In terms of small molecules, they are just circling the body, so they don’t have a preference. They will probably enter and diffuse into every cell in the body and randomly kill healthy cells. That’s why I don’t think any healthy people want to receive chemotherapy. Even for patients who want to receive chemotherapy, they have brutal side effects. 

But in our case treating leukemia, once injected, (the treatment chemo-SNA) has a preferential uptake in those myeloid leukemia cells and less cellular uptake in other healthy cells. This brings the therapeutic benefits (larger therapeutic window) and less side effects (damage to healthy cells) for the patients. 

The Daily: What are the next steps that would have to be taken, or the barriers you’d have to overcome, to begin clinical trials on human patients? 

Luo: First, we need to do more animal studies to determine the real toxicity and also the efficacy. We need a larger batch of experiments to confirm that. And also, we need to find a method for which we call GMP, good manufacturing practices. We need to find a way to, for example, make a large-scale batch of our SNA materials. 

Right now, we are only making (SNA), for example, for labs for dozens of mice. But if you’re really going to the clinic, … you need to increase the dose quite a lot. We also need to do what we call GLP, good laboratory practice. It determines, for example, the bell distribution, the pharmacokinetics, and also the toxicity in mice, rats or larger animals like dogs. If you really want to move to humans, we need to test larger animals to mimic the human personal metabolism and circulation system. Those are the key things we need to do. Luckily, we are working with the startup company, called Flashpoint Therapeutics, which is our collaborator in the clinical part. We are really trying to move toward that direction.

Email: [email protected]  

Related Stories:

NU researchers drive progress in ovarian health, bladder cancer

Northwestern Medicine study identifies metixene as a promising breast cancer and brain metastases treatment

McCormick professor develops new lung cancer detection test

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus
Snow covers two sets of steps and a roadway. In a street light, snowflakes can be seen blowing sideways.
Students slug snowballs, shiver through season-starting snowstorm
The Institute is located in the Simpson Querrey Biomedical Research Center on Northwestern’s medical campus, designed to get scientists and physicians problem solving in real time.
New regenerative engineering institute unites engineers, physicians to pioneer transformative healing technology
Political science and Pritzker Prof. Karen Alter discussed her research on backlash politics with a group of students Friday.
Political science and Pritzker professor talks ‘backlash politics’ at International Relations Speaker Series
Jessica Winegar, a Middle East studies scholar, reads the Principles on Academic Freedom.
Northwestern community sheds light on academic freedom, Evanston ICE activity, unionization at Friday’s ‘University under Threat’ panel
Democratic candidates across the country in major races held last Tuesday swept.
Students meet Democratic Election-Day victories with enthusiasm
Participants sit in a circle as they listen to a panel discussion on “Indigenous Approaches to Environmental Justice.”
NAISA fosters discussion on Indigenous approaches toward environmental sustainability