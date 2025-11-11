Q&A: Postdoc Taokun Luo explains new nanomedicine that eradicates leukemia in mice 64 times more than current medication

The Mirkin Research Group, led by chemistry Prof. Chad Mirkin, developed a new nanomedicine that eradicated leukemia from cancer cells 64 times more in mice than current medication, and 20,000 times better in assays, or individually treated cells.

The lead postdoctoral fellow, Taokun Luo, said the group restructured common leukemia treatments into a spherical nucleic acid, a structure invented by the Mirkin Research Group in 1996. SNA are composed of a spherical arrangement of many short DNA or RNA strands attached to a core particle, differing from the linear nature of DNA.

Luo said the spherical structure helps SNA resist degradation by enzymes and makes them more efficient at entering specific types of cells — in this case, cancer cells. The nanomedicine can target leukemia cancer cells in mice without entering healthy cells. The study was published in the American Chemical Society Nano Journal on Oct. 29.

The Daily: How is this different from what current cancer treatments are like? What makes this type of method, with the core and the outer shell, able to enter and degrade more effectively than current treatments?

Luo: The current treatment for chemotherapy mostly uses small molecules. A lot of those small molecules are either not very soluble, or the biodistribution is not very ideal, which means, for example, if I do inject a small molecule (which is too soluble), it will be rapidly cleared by the body (renal clearance) and will not be effective anymore. The SNA we inject into the body will circulate longer and retain the chemotherapeutic for a longer time. So that’s the first point.

The second point is that the chemotherapeutic SNA, as we showed in the manuscript, is much, much more powerful than a traditional chemotherapy. When we compare the SNA with the conventional benchmarks in the cell experiment assay, we found that it increased. The increase in potency can be up to 20,000-fold. Also, when we did the animal model, it increased… I think that’s the second point. The third point is that because this platform is so powerful, we showed that it has a preferential uptake and preferential targeting of the myeloid leukemia cells. So we’re using that for the myeloid leukemia cells in this application. And also it’s damaging less healthy cells and also shows no obvious side effects.

The Daily: What’s the difference between the process of SNA and current cancer treatments with those small molecules?

Luo: In terms of small molecules, they are just circling the body, so they don’t have a preference. They will probably enter and diffuse into every cell in the body and randomly kill healthy cells. That’s why I don’t think any healthy people want to receive chemotherapy. Even for patients who want to receive chemotherapy, they have brutal side effects.

But in our case treating leukemia, once injected, (the treatment chemo-SNA) has a preferential uptake in those myeloid leukemia cells and less cellular uptake in other healthy cells. This brings the therapeutic benefits (larger therapeutic window) and less side effects (damage to healthy cells) for the patients.

The Daily: What are the next steps that would have to be taken, or the barriers you’d have to overcome, to begin clinical trials on human patients?

Luo: First, we need to do more animal studies to determine the real toxicity and also the efficacy. We need a larger batch of experiments to confirm that. And also, we need to find a method for which we call GMP, good manufacturing practices. We need to find a way to, for example, make a large-scale batch of our SNA materials.

Right now, we are only making (SNA), for example, for labs for dozens of mice. But if you’re really going to the clinic, … you need to increase the dose quite a lot. We also need to do what we call GLP, good laboratory practice. It determines, for example, the bell distribution, the pharmacokinetics, and also the toxicity in mice, rats or larger animals like dogs. If you really want to move to humans, we need to test larger animals to mimic the human personal metabolism and circulation system. Those are the key things we need to do. Luckily, we are working with the startup company, called Flashpoint Therapeutics, which is our collaborator in the clinical part. We are really trying to move toward that direction.

