New regenerative engineering institute unites engineers, physicians to pioneer transformative healing technology

Northwestern faculty from McCormick School of Engineering and Feinberg School of Medicine have joined forces to form the Querrey Simpson Institute for Regenerative Engineering.

The institute, launched in April using a $10 million gift from NU trustee Kimberly Querrey, focuses on developing technology to not only treat injuries and disease, but also on enabling the human body to rebuild itself.

According to McCormick Prof. and Institute Director Guillermo Ameer, the Institute, located in the Louis A. Simpson and Kimberly K. Querrey Biomedical Research Center in Chicago, is designed to get scientists and physicians problem solving in real time.

“I got interested in coming up with solutions that would be superior to what had been traditionally done until then, which was mostly reliant on prosthetic devices or permanent implants made out of metals or plastics,” Ameer said.

The blossoming institute’s research spans multiple domains of human health.

Researchers focused on dermatology are developing novel biomaterials for skin regeneration, smart dressings and anti-inflammatory polymers. Others are studying cell and organ transplantation, reconstruction and regeneration, experimenting with biodegradable support structures and treatments that use living cells.

Feinberg Prof. Amy Paller, the chair of the Department of Dermatology at NU, is one of the co-collaboraters at QSI RENU and brings more medical knowledge, which compliments Ameer’s engineering expertise.

“That’s the beauty of this Institute. It’s all about communicating with and collaborating with others who have different areas of expertise and bring different experiences to the discussion,” Paller said. “Therefore we can do so much better synergistically as a whole than we can working in our silos.”

In September, a QSI RENU team received a four-year, $4.7 million award from the Defense Health Agency to design an innovative technology called the Regenerative Bioelectronic System, which promotes faster wound healing, cuts infection risk and continuously monitors conditions inside wounds.

For the project, Ameer teamed up with Feinberg Prof. John Rogers, director of the adjacent Querrey Simpson Institute for Bioelectronics. Rogers said he will design the device’s active actuator, the component that converts electrical signals into controlled movement that helps power the device.

“We developed a patch that goes on an open skin wound. It monitors healing and also delivers electrical stimuli to the wound bed to accelerate healing,” Rogers said. “It’s like next-generation resorbable sutures — in the form of a patch that provides mechanical function, electronic stimulation and monitoring.”

This is only the start for the Querrey Institute as it shores up resources and progress into new medical areas, Ameer said.

As he put it, the institute’s purpose is to bring regenerative engineering innovations out of the lab and into the community.

“QSI RENU is going to be a flagship, not just for doing fantastic research that hopefully gets translated into first-in-human use, but also to make people aware nationwide,” Ameer said.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— Northwestern’s Rogers Research Group advances medicine through collaborative, interdisciplinary research

— NU chem professors experiment on and develop novel materials and research

—Kimberly Querrey gifts $121 million to NU to support research, biomedical discovery