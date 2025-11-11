Studio Willie: NU student finds Fizz fame with Studio Ghibli-inspired drawings

A lone student staring out at the lake. The Weber Arch at golden hour. Willie the Wildcat high-fiving a student at a football game.

These are just some of the Northwestern scenes Weinberg sophomore Avni Palsamudram has illustrated and posted on the college-specific social media platform Fizz over the past eight months. Palsamudram has gotten thousands of upvotes on every post — a level of Fizz fame that has garnered her the affectionate nickname “Ghibli Girl.”

“I find it so entertaining when people are like, ‘Ghibli Girl for president,’” said Palsamudram’s friend, Communication sophomore Vani Bansal. “It’s just so fun to be friends with her and hear about all this. I’m like, ‘Holy s—t, you do not know how talented you are.’”

Palsamudram’s art mimics the style of Hayao Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli, the Japanese animation studio behind “My Neighbor Totoro” and “Spirited Away.” Characterized by its cozy colors and intricate backgrounds, Studio Ghibli’s visuals found renewed popularity on social media last winter.

Palsamudram said the viral Ghibli trend involved users uploading their photos to generative artificial intelligence models like ChatGPT to have them rendered in the studio’s iconic style. Given that Miyazaki has previously spoken out against AI, Palsamudram said this version of the trend felt “cheap and commercial” to her.

“I thought, ‘I can do that myself,’” Palsamudram said. “I wanted to take the more ethical route, something that’s closer to what the original Ghibli animators probably did instead of doing something that steals and discredits their work.”

So in March, Palsamudram anonymously posted on Fizz asking students to send her any NU photos they wanted turned into Ghibli art. She posted her first Ghibli-inspired creation just two days later: an illustration of a smiling employee at Elder Dining Commons, done using the graphic design app Procreate.

The post has since become her most popular on Fizz, racking up over 3,000 upvotes. Palsamudram said she’s also received direct messages from students praising her artwork, with some Fizz users even contacting her to commission their own illustrations.

“Authenticity is something that isn’t extremely common nowadays, with AI and all of these generative tools,” Palsamudram said. “When you do it yourself, people really value the talent behind that.”

Palsamudram’s other Fizz posts include illustrations of NU’s Technological Institute and a professor juggling in class. Her latest Ghibli piece, posted back in September, was of a student studying by a window in Deering Library.

Palsamudram said she plans to continue posting on Fizz once in a while, but she doesn’t want the Ghibli art to lose its novelty among students. For now, she said she’s focusing her talents more on commissioned posters and nail art, which she often shares to her Instagram account instead.

Whether it’s in the Ghibli style or not, Palsamudram’s mother, Sangna Lakshmi, said she adores getting to see Palsamudram’s art shine.

“It’s fantastic to learn about the reach that she’s been able to get,” Lakshmi said. “I think it’s a testament to what she’s capable of — and it brings a lot of joy to anyone who sees her art.”

