Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Studio Willie: NU student finds Fizz fame with Studio Ghibli-inspired drawings

Photo courtesy of Avni Palsamudram
Avni Palsamudram bases many of her illustrations off of photos shared on Fizz.
Siri Reddy, Illustrations Editor
November 11, 2025

A lone student staring out at the lake. The Weber Arch at golden hour. Willie the Wildcat high-fiving a student at a football game.

These are just some of the Northwestern scenes Weinberg sophomore Avni Palsamudram has illustrated and posted on the college-specific social media platform Fizz over the past eight months. Palsamudram has gotten thousands of upvotes on every post — a level of Fizz fame that has garnered her the affectionate nickname “Ghibli Girl.”

“I find it so entertaining when people are like, ‘Ghibli Girl for president,’” said Palsamudram’s friend, Communication sophomore Vani Bansal. “It’s just so fun to be friends with her and hear about all this. I’m like, ‘Holy s—t, you do not know how talented you are.’”

Palsamudram’s art mimics the style of Hayao Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli, the Japanese animation studio behind “My Neighbor Totoro” and “Spirited Away.” Characterized by its cozy colors and intricate backgrounds, Studio Ghibli’s visuals found renewed popularity on social media last winter.

Palsamudram said the viral Ghibli trend involved users uploading their photos to generative artificial intelligence models like ChatGPT to have them rendered in the studio’s iconic style. Given that Miyazaki has previously spoken out against AI, Palsamudram said this version of the trend felt “cheap and commercial” to her.

“I thought, ‘I can do that myself,’” Palsamudram said. “I wanted to take the more ethical route, something that’s closer to what the original Ghibli animators probably did instead of doing something that steals and discredits their work.”

So in March, Palsamudram anonymously posted on Fizz asking students to send her any NU photos they wanted turned into Ghibli art. She posted her first Ghibli-inspired creation just two days later: an illustration of a smiling employee at Elder Dining Commons, done using the graphic design app Procreate.

The post has since become her most popular on Fizz, racking up over 3,000 upvotes. Palsamudram said she’s also received direct messages from students praising her artwork, with some Fizz users even contacting her to commission their own illustrations.

“Authenticity is something that isn’t extremely common nowadays, with AI and all of these generative tools,” Palsamudram said. “When you do it yourself, people really value the talent behind that.”

Palsamudram’s other Fizz posts include illustrations of NU’s Technological Institute and a professor juggling in class. Her latest Ghibli piece, posted back in September, was of a student studying by a window in Deering Library.

Palsamudram said she plans to continue posting on Fizz once in a while, but she doesn’t want the Ghibli art to lose its novelty among students. For now, she said she’s focusing her talents more on commissioned posters and nail art, which she often shares to her Instagram account instead.

Whether it’s in the Ghibli style or not, Palsamudram’s mother, Sangna Lakshmi, said she adores getting to see Palsamudram’s art shine.

“It’s fantastic to learn about the reach that she’s been able to get,” Lakshmi said. “I think it’s a testament to what she’s capable of — and it brings a lot of joy to anyone who sees her art.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @siriii_r

Related Stories:

‘Okay. Bye Bye’: How Hana Gutierrez stumbled into internet fame

Fizz builds community, sparks debates over content moderation

Northwestern ‘micro-influencers’ find their niche, create content to help new students

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Alessia Cara’s rendition of “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s “Moana” started without accompaniment, only with her sweet and layered voice filling House of Blues Chicago on Thursday.
Alessia Cara lights up House of Blues with energetic ‘Love & Hyperbole’ tour
The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 1.
From top awards to major snubs, The Daily predicts 2026 Grammy winners
A healthy ear can pick up sounds from as quiet as around 0 to 20 decibels, according to Feinberg Prof. Kathleen Billings.
$20 headphones or premium sound? Students weigh cost, quality, hearing risks
King Princess serenades The Salt Shed on Friday night.
King Princess celebrates queerness, love during ‘Girl Violence’ Chicago stop
The musical “Something Rotten” features two brothers, Nick and Nigel Bottom, trying to survive as playwrights while stuck under the shadow of “the Bard” — William Shakespeare.
WAVE Productions’ ‘Something Rotten!’ brings joy and whimsy to Shanley Pavilion
A sculpture of an extending hand by Weinberg sophomore Lena Rock hangs from the main entrance of Kresge Hall.
Sculptural hands take over Kresge Hall as part of Intro to Sculpture project
More in Latest Stories
A large brown brick building with two turrets and ornate molding.
New Evanston History Center director brings passion for historical homes and costumes
Eight people stand and smile for a photo.
Continuing recent mutual aid efforts, Evanston Community Cares Fund scores $24,999 city commitment
A hand holding an ICE badge with buildings in the background
City Council weighs ability to respond to ICE, CBP activity
Snow covers two sets of steps and a roadway. In a street light, snowflakes can be seen blowing sideways.
Students slug snowballs, shiver through season-starting snowstorm
A large school building has a sign that reads “Evanston Township High School.”
D202 board reviews 2024-25 school year report, concerns over racial disparity in discipline incidents
The Institute is located in the Simpson Querrey Biomedical Research Center on Northwestern’s medical campus, designed to get scientists and physicians problem solving in real time.
New regenerative engineering institute unites engineers, physicians to pioneer transformative healing technology
More in Visual Arts
Chitra Ganesh’s works are located in the Block’s second-floor gallery.
Artist Chitra Ganesh reimagines South Asian mythology in three pieces acquired by the Block Museum
The storefront of the Perspective Gallery “Evil Flowers” exhibit opened Thursday.
Evanston’s Perspective Group and Photography Gallery powerfully exhibits flowers of Eden
Four images on a wall showing food spilling out of paper bags.
‘Food for Thought’ raises awareness for food insecurity, donates proceeds to community non-profit
Vivian Visser’s sculptures are made from natural materials and explore the relationship between psychology and nature.
Evanston Art Center’s new exhibitions explore relationship with nature, persecution
The “Music Man” is one of eight digital collages created by David Bender for “The Forgotten Lives Project.”
‘The Forgotten Lives Project’ showcases quirky digital works in Evanston Art Center
Around 35 designs from “One Hundred Famous Views of Edo” by Utagawa Hiroshige are on display at the Art Institute of Chicago through Jan. 6, 2026.
Art Institute of Chicago exhibits iconic Hiroshige woodblock prints in striking exhibition