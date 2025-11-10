Off-Campus: White House | Winning Dems earned political capital before they spent it

Democrats won resounding victories in New Jersey, Virginia, New York and California last week, setting the pretext for a highly anticipated midterm election cycle next year.

Virginia elected its first female governor in Abigail Spanberger. The first Muslim to win any statewide office in American history was Virginia Lieutenant Governor-elect Ghazala Hashmi. New Jersey elected Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.), its second female governor in its history, and New York City elected its first-ever immigrant and Muslim mayor, Zohran Mamdani.

All of their major victories came in states Democrats carried in the 2024 presidential election. That’s not to diminish the candidates’ performances. Polls show Democratic candidates for governor in New Jersey and Virginia significantly outperformed former Vice President Kamala Harris’s 2024 numbers in nearly every county in those states.

Donald Trump wasn’t on the ballot, though you need not be a pundit to acknowledge that his antics over the last year have pushed voters into his Democratic opposition.

Beyond how their victories rebuke Trump, the candidates’ campaigns represented a notable departure from a Democratic Party norm of prioritizing focus group-tested brands that predate the Trump years. This year, they focused on ideas over identity — they effectively showed how they differed from Trump and honed in on the experiences of voters today.

We know this mobilized the Democratic base because it ran and won at the tops of Democratic tickets last week: Women, young people and people of color dominated Trump-backed candidates up and down the ballot.

Where Democrats’ opponents leaned on identity-based issues and culture wars, attacks only bolstered Democratic chances.

In New Jersey, media outlets reported that Sherrill lacked the enthusiasm and charisma to win in the final days — a kind of criticism female candidates have had to contend with for generations. Sherrill consistently reoriented the race, away from her personal identity or hardships, toward the problems facing New Jersey voters and her opponent’s support of Trump’s unpopular agenda.

In New York City, Mamdani employed the same strategy. Accusations of communism and antisemitism from his opponents were constant. But Mamdani brought the conversation back to the affordability crisis plaguing ordinary New Yorkers every time, hammering home promises of free buses, childcare and frozen rents. It didn’t necessarily exonerate him of guilt, morally or politically, of statements like, “when the boot of the NYPD is on your neck, it’s been laced by the IDF,” or make his bold agenda any more feasible.

But it made him an attractive and unusual kind of politician in the Democratic camp these days. He was as consistent as he was tactical in a particularly fraught political landscape for an anti-Israel, socialist candidate in the city with the most Jews outside of Israel and the beating heart of American capitalism.

Speaking to voters’ affordability struggles hyperlocalized the race. Mamdani ended up carrying a third of Jewish voters in the general election. This consistency, in conjunction with Gen Z’s embrace of him on TikTok and his campaign team’s broader social media savvy, made Mamdani the obvious choice to head one of the most effective and culture-defining Democratic campaigns in modern history.

In 2024, Democrats lost significant ground with men of color, women and young voters. Many pundits pointed to impressions Harris and other Biden officials gave that voters’ struggles with rising costs didn’t exist or were exaggerated as part of the reason for their defections from Democrats last year.

The Harris campaign had focused all its attention on nailing Harris’s “look,” which, for a time, yielded some benefit online. They secured key endorsements and put on shows at rallies featuring the likes of Beyoncé, and ran social media campaigns that harnessed the real virality of “Brat summer.”

But in viable, competitive campaigns focused on the long-term, good looks should come second. Time to focus on aesthetics and brand identity is earned from voters. A political brand is worth nothing without substantive, appealing policy backing.

Mamdani, Spanberger and Sherrill seemed to understand this. First, they made political capital by winning over voters on their merits. Then, they spent it on creating effective political brands that met the moment: Spanberger and Sherrill beat their opponents by double digits. Mamdani won a majority of voters in a race with a former Democratic governor running as an independent.

Political parties are in the business of creating effective, winning candidacies out of appealing policy positions, not the other way around. When you spend political capital on looks and brand before earning it, you are in debt to the political economy and run the risk of losing critical voting blocs.

From the Democratic Socialist Mamdani to the former intelligence official Spanberger, Democrats allowed ideas and opposition to Trump to earn them credibility and ignored less pressing issues concerning their personal identities. They won such decisive victories because each candidate made only two things core to their messaging: opposition to Trump and meeting voters where they were on costs. The difference in tone they struck with their Republican opponents can be summed up with a single moniker that seems to have far more brand fluency now: “Democrat.”

If they carry this momentum into next year, it could — as House Speaker Mike Johnson worries — destroy the MAGA movement’s dreams for Trump’s second administration.

The more Democrats commit to internalizing voter needs and regurgitating them in their rhetoric, the better chance they have at turning the page on Trump, MAGA and executing their vision for a better America.

Just look at the scoreboard.

Aidan Klineman is a Medill junior and author of “Off-Campus: White House.” He can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.