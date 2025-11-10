Northwestern community sheds light on academic freedom, Evanston ICE activity, unionization at Friday’s ‘University under Threat’ panel

Members of the Northwestern community assembled in Harris Hall on Friday to express their grievances on academic freedom, recent increased Immigration and Customs Enforcement activities in the Evanston community and the benefits of unionization.

The panel was co-sponsored by University Under Threat and NU’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors. Panelists included faculty, members of the NU Graduate Workers Union and NU Postdoctoral Union.

Academic freedom

Sociology Prof. Laura Beth Nielsen began the discussion by emphasizing the importance of academic freedom in maintaining democracy.

She reiterated the role of universities in producing critical thinking and argued NU and other universities are being told to choose between their values and research funding.

“We’re drifting away from our roots,” Nielsen said. “Universities like ours were not built as optional extras, but as scaffolding for democracy to support communities of truth seekers, questioners and builders of civic understanding.’’

She cited the World Justice Project’s 2025 Rule of Law Index, which shows a 15% decline in constraints on government power since 2016. Nielsen said this trend is a representation of the slow “corrosion of norms (and) the intimidation of institutions” that have limited the ability of civil society institutions to hold their governments accountable.

Fourth-year behavioral science Ph.D. student Peter Cummings, who is NUGW’s campus chief steward, said graduate workers have asked to stop receiving emails about the Union’s meetings. He said this is out of fear that the emails will be seen if their phone is confiscated at the U.S. border, labeling them as a “leftist” and endangering their admission to the country.

Similarly, anthropology Prof. Jessica Winegar said she invited a Palestinian student to attend Friday’s event. However, she said the student was worried they would be “targeted” if they attended.

Winegar said knowledge of academic freedom’s decline became more prevalent following the attack on Israel by the militant group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

She also mentioned that the attacks affected those in academia who protested and taught about a genocide.

Yet, she said the decline was nothing new to scholars studying the Middle East. She cited the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign’s decision to unhire Steven Salaita in 2014 due to his tweets against Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

“We are educators,” Winegar said. “If we do not have academic freedom, we are not delivering education that has been promised to our students.”

ICE activity

Nielsen also reflected on the impact of ICE activity on Halloween in the Evanston community.

“Every public school in Evanston was on soft lockdown, no recess… a holding pattern in something that is designed for when shooters enter classrooms,’’ she said. “It was our government.”

Nielsen said she thought the Evanston community’s response to ICE action was one of courage.

She recalled how citizens stood outside of schools and churches. She also said they used phones, whistles and cameras throughout Evanston to protect their neighbors who were at risk of being “disappear(ed)” by ICE agents.

“They reminded us what can happen with solidarity,” she said. “We’re not going to turn our students, our staff and our neighbors into collateral damage because of the color of their skin or who they love.”

Art history Prof. Rebecca Zorach handed out “Private Area” signs that she said audience members could hang outside their office doors or classrooms. While acknowledging the unlikeliness of federal agents appearing outside of offices, she said the act is representative of the solidarity advocated for by Nielsen.

“It’s letting people who pass by our offices know that this is a real threat,” Zorach said.

Unionization and research impacts

Second-year postdoctoral research staff and NUPU member Steven Baksa said local unions are key for fostering solidarity. In his presentation, he distinguished between two types of solidarity — the internal and the external.

“Internal solidarity refers to mutual support within a given group,” he said. “External solidarity, on the other hand, is huge support between different groups that share a context.”

He cited a 2025 Economic Policy Institute report on how a high union density is associated with various “positive spillover” effects, including higher wages, more robust public services and healthier democracies.

“I knew that there was a union formula on the campus,” Cummings said. “That union contract was the best way that I could see my life and the lives of my colleagues change for the better.”

Cummings said his personal research was frozen by the federal government — despite landing in the 4th percentile section review for an F31 Grant from the National Institutes of Health. As of now, he said it is still pending administrative review with no further progress.

Cummings suggested the solution lay in solidarity. He echoed others’ arguments that graduate and faculty workers must fight for their rights through unionization to combat current external pressures that he said have impacted the academic freedom in the NU community.

“We at NUGW, UE Local 1122 will continue this fight,” he said. “When we do, I hope to be hand in hand with those of you in the room here.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @LucasKubovchik

Bluesky: @lucaskubovchik.bsky.social

Email: [email protected]

X: @IsadoralUrio

Bluesky: @isadoraufernandes.bsky.social

Related Stories:

— ‘We are the power of the University’: Northwestern community express concerns about University policy at news conference

— Northwestern Faculty Assembly passes resolution opposing Trump compact, amends bylaws

— Faculty express disappointment, uncertainty as Trump administration freezes federal funds