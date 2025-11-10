Alessia Cara lights up House of Blues with energetic ‘Love & Hyperbole’ tour

When Alessia Cara ran onstage at the packed House of Blues on Thursday night, the crowd burst into cheers. After six years, Cara is back on tour with her traditional four-piece band and “deliberately undressy attires.” Thursday she stood in the glow of the blue stage lights with the ease of someone returning to where she belongs.

More than 1,500 people filled the venue’s floor and balconies, and the audience demographics were as varied as her songs.

Older fans swayed to the songs on the balconies, while twenty-somethings rocked with the rhythms while pressed against the barricade. Young children knew every one of Cara’s songs, including a little girl who clutched a handmade sign for her 10th birthday and received best wishes and a gift from Cara herself.

This warm exchange captured the intimate and interactive vibe of Cara’s show. From the dreamy R&B “Subside” to the upbeat “Nighttime Thing,” the audience joined the artist and, per her invitation, created a space where “we sing our hearts out and we don’t judge.”

Gallery • 7 Photos Emmy Yang/The Daily Northwestern The show’s energy built up and culminated with Cara playing “Scars To Your Beautiful.”

During the concert, the well-known track from Disney’s “Moana,” “How Far I’ll Go,” made a surprising appearance. Cara said she rarely performs the song anymore, but made an exception because of a special request. Her rendition started without accompaniment, only with Cara’s sweet and layered voice filling the hall.

The show’s energy built up high and culminated when the opening notes of Cara’s hit “Scars to Your Beautiful” echoed. The crowd erupted in excitement as voices rose before she even began to sing. A beat later, Cara’s voice, steady and firm, wove in and pushed the emotion even higher.

Her warm and clear tone, with a slight hint of raspiness, amplified the chorus of voices and transcended the sound to become cathartic and deeply moving. Though not perfectly polished, the song was real and powerful — a melody of fans chanting the song’s affirming message.

Between tracks, Cara shared stories with the audience reminiscent of short conversations between friends. She talked about her struggles over the past years, anxiety about getting older and how she created some of her songs in anger.

Still, her words always ended on warm, encouraging and positive notes — about having faith in oneself, the triumph of growth, the tranquility brought by forgiveness and more importantly, the power of music in accompanying one through these life changes.

As the final chorus of “Seventeen” hit, flashing lights flooded the stage and Cara pranced from one end to the other, beaming as the crowd cheered on. She raised her mic one last time, fueling the room’s final burst of joy and propelling the energy positive onward.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— King Princess celebrates queerness, love during ‘Girl Violence’ Chicago stop

— PinkPantheress brings the energy to Chicago with ‘An Evening With’ tour

— Tommy Emmanuel lights up Cahn Auditorium with vibrant guitar performance