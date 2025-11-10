$20 headphones or premium sound? Students weigh cost, quality, hearing risks

When Weinberg sophomore Patrick Duncan needs to listen to music or a podcast after a long day, he reaches for his $20 budget headphones from Amazon. He said he’s deliberately avoiding high-end, costly gear for one simple reason: peace of mind.

Many Northwestern students own headphones, AirPods or similar listening devices. But those choices have different prices, sound quality and ear positionings, making it necessary for students to decide what to buy. With the added concern of hearing damage, this decision can become even more complicated.

“If I get expensive (headphones), I feel like I’m gonna break them or lose them,” Duncan said. “I feel no anxiety. I just trust my $20 headphones.”

Other students prefer paying higher prices for more features. For McCormick sophomore Mohammad Alkhodari, more expensive headphones are a “worthy investment.”

Alkhodari often walks across campus listening to music on his Bose headphones. He said he rarely arrives at the library without his headphones, calling the library and his gear “a necessary pair.”

“It’s a sacrifice of money that I am willing to make for extended comfort, greater sound quality… (and) longer lifespan,” Alkhodari said.

Some students prefer smaller earbuds to bulky headphones. Weinberg freshman Elijah Jackson said checking his AirPods became a part of his morning routine since starting college. Even when Jackson knows he is not going to use his AirPods, he said he feels odd if he doesn’t have them on him.

Jackson said he has noticed more people wearing wired headphones as part of the performative male persona, a fashion trend where men dress in aesthetically “feminine” outfits to appeal to the female gaze. Jackson said people wearing wired headphones are more “dedicated” music listeners — a notion that Duncan disputed.

“Just why? If you’re my mother who wears them, good for you. Go on your run. But if you’re a college student, come on now,” Duncan said.

Feinberg Prof. Kathleen Billings expressed concern about college students’ listening behavior. She warned that hearing damage results not only from playing music at high volume but also “persistent, loud noise exposure” over time.

A healthy ear can pick up sounds as quiet as around 0 to 20 decibels, according to Billings. After sustained damage, the threshold of hearing rises sharply and only much louder sounds can be perceived, reflecting a major loss of sensitivity.

Billings said she thinks students tend to underestimate the risks of their listening device behavior because of lack of information.

“I think when you’re young, you are sort of untouchable in a way,” she said. “You don’t think things will harm you like they eventually will.”

