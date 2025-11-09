Evanston under winter storm warning from Sunday night to Monday afternoon

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Cook County on Sunday, which will be in effect from 9 p.m. Sunday to noon Monday. The NWS forecasts that parts of the county will get about 5 to 10 inches of snow and winds of more than 30 mph.
Evanston is expected to get between 4 and 6 inches of snow, with 2 to 4 inches of accumulation, according to a Sunday email from the city.
The city may see the first 1.5 inches of snow before midnight, Edgar Cano, the city’s director of public works, wrote in a Weather Notification email to residents.
Localities by Lake Michigan will likely experience reduced visibility due to the heavier lake effect snow, NWS said in the warning.
The city’s Public Works staff are preparing equipment, and night crews are on duty to respond if needed, the city wrote in its email.
NWS advised individuals to delay travel — including Monday morning commutes — during the warning period.
Email: [email protected]
X: @anavi_52
Related Stories:
— As temperatures teeter towards winter, students share tips to stay fashionable in cold weather
— Northwestern students react to first day of snow
— Gallery: Fantastic flurries greet NU for first snowfall of season