FBI opens investigation into Halloween federal immigration enforcement incident at Asbury and Oakton

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Last updated Nov. 7 at 3:18 p.m.

The FBI has opened an investigation into the federal immigration enforcement incident that took place at Asbury Avenue and Oakton Street on Oct. 31, Mayor Daniel Biss wrote in a Friday email to residents, citing public reports.

“Though I have no specific information about the target of the federal investigation, recent conduct of federal law enforcement should give all of us cause for concern,” Biss wrote.

Around noon on Oct. 31, at least 10 federal agents were seen at Oakton Street and Asbury Avenue when a civilian vehicle rear-ended an agent’s vehicle. Agents pulled the driver out and detained them as several community members gathered at the scene, multiple sources confirmed to The Daily.

In an Oct. 31 statement, the Evanston Police Department confirmed that two or three people were detained by ICE in the confrontation. EPD did not make any arrests, Cmdr. Ryan Glew wrote in the statement.

In an emailed statement to The Daily, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed that the U.S. Border Patrol conducted immigration enforcement operations in Evanston and Skokie on Oct. 31. The spokesperson said the operations culminated in the arrest of at least eight individuals, including both protesting citizens and those they said lacked legal status.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In his email, Biss urged residents — especially those living near the site of the incident — to learn about their rights regarding sharing information with federal immigration agents.

“The City of Evanston will continue to do everything in its power to protect our community and defend the rights of our residents,” he wrote.

