Evanston residents favor preserving resources as EPL discusses split from city

From packed Evanston Public Library board meetings to union marches in Evanston streets, debates over a potential library split from the city have persisted for months.

In August, about 75 members of the city’s employee union, AFSCME Local 1891, protested EPL’s potential separation in a march from Fountain Square to the library. Union members spoke to the EPL Board of Trustees during public comment at the board’s meeting, expressing concerns about a split.

Union members also coordinated a rally at City Council’s Oct. 28 meeting to protest potential library separation from the city. Dozens of AFSCME Local 1891 members arrived early wearing shades of green and carrying signs in an organized effort to bring the council’s attention to library employees’ and union members’ concerns.

The union’s concerns largely center on a decrease in library services, higher expenses for taxpayers, a decrease in city oversight at the library and working conditions.

While some library patrons said they did not know much about the potential split, they added that EPL’s resources and services are important to the community and should be preserved.

Evanston resident Kim Bueltmann said the library is “an invaluable space for the community.” For her, many of the library’s resources are valuable – especially the children’s library on the first floor.

Bueltmann homeschools her daughter, and she said she uses the computers in the children’s library for science lessons for her daughter.

She said she has been aware of the ongoing discussions, but doesn’t have strong opinions one way or the other – like many library board members and AFSCME Local 1891 members do.

For Bueltmann, the most important thing is a solution that allows everyone to be satisfied.

“I hope it can all be worked out and every party is happy who’s involved,” she said.

Library employee and Evanston resident Eric Parker echoed the importance of the library’s various resources during public comment at the Oct. 28 City Council meeting.

“The library has always been where our children grow curious, where our elders stay connected and our families find belonging,” he said.

Mary Kim also appreciates EPL’s resources, even the ones she doesn’t necessarily take advantage of, she said. Any public library is important for a community, she added.

She said the library is a beautiful space with lots of equipment, talks and events for community members.

However, those library services have been reduced in recent years, according to library employee and union member Bridget Petrites, who read part of a statement on behalf of library steward Lorena Neal at the council meeting.

The statement said library services such as community events, digital resources and physical media have been reduced, impacting Evanston residents, library patrons and library staff.

“Right now the library’s foundation is cracking,” Parker said. “Its leadership and its culture (are) unsteady.”

He said the library needs the city’s neutral oversight to keep its workplace fair and transparent. According to Parker, separation from the city also risks the loss of shared systems and shared costs, leaving the library to navigate challenges alone.

Kim, who recently moved to Evanston from New York, said although she isn’t aware of the details of a potential library separation from the city, she wonders how it would affect other branches of the EPL. Her main reaction to the ongoing discussion has been “question mark, question mark, question mark,” she said.

She added that a split would be “quite drastic” and must have powerful motivations behind it.

“It might be the right answer, but it’s drastic as far as taking care of bills and contractors and all the logistics of the building,” Kim said.

City Council and the EPL board will meet on Nov. 19 to work to resolve ongoing issues.

For those on both sides of the issue, the idea of serving the community in the best way possible has been a driving force.

“The library serves the best when it stands with the community, not apart from it,” Parker said.

Email: [email protected]

X: @reganmichele215

Related Stories:

— Public commenters share concerns over Evanston Public Library internal operations at City Council

— Union members protest potential EPL split from city

— EPL Board approves bylaws revisions, position elimination