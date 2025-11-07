Subscribe
Field Hockey: Schulze leads No. 2 Northwestern to 5-3 win over No. 15 Michigan in Big Ten Tournament semifinal

Daily file photo by Charlie Perlman
Graduate student forward Grace Schulze runs toward the ball earlier this season. Schulze tallied two goals and one assist in Friday’s match.
Jonah McClure, Photo Editor
November 7, 2025

No. 2 Northwestern has reigned over the Big Ten for the last several years. Yet one team has consistently played close against the Wildcats (17-1, 8-0 Big Ten): No. 15 Michigan.

In last year’s Big Ten Tournament, the Wolverines (10-7, 4-4 Big Ten) claimed a 1-0 victory over NU in the championship game. But in this year’s tournament semifinal, the ’Cats got the last laugh, nabbing a 5-3 win.

NU advanced to the championship game, where it has a chance to win its third-ever Big Ten tournament championship.

This contest started as a low-scoring affair, similar to last tournament’s matchup. That was until graduate student midfielder Maddie Zimmer had something to say about it with three minutes remaining in the first quarter. 

The Big Ten Player of the Year possessed the ball around midfield and took it herself, outpacing multiple defenders until she entered the shooting circle. She crossed the ball past Michigan goalkeeper Hala Silverstein to graduate student forward Grace Schulze, who deflected it into the back of the net for the goal.

The ’Cats held their lead through the end of the first quarter, but they were looking to add on.

Less than a minute into the second quarter, Schulze held the ball inside the shooting circle, looking for an outlet pass. She chipped the ball high toward the goal, where junior forward Ashley Sessa was waiting. Sessa raised her stick and jumped, deflecting the ball into the net.

The Wolverines didn’t let the deficit faze them, and over the next 10 minutes, they scored twice to tie the game at 2-2. That marked just the second game this season in which redshirt freshman goalkeeper Juliana Boon allowed at least two goals.

Despite losing its lead, NU bounced right back, and the stellar day for Schulze continued. She received a pass from Sessa and attempted a shot, but it was saved by Silverstein. Schulze corralled the deflection and sent the ball up and over two defenders for her second goal of the game.

With two minutes remaining in the second quarter, sophomore midfielder Laura Salamanca scored to extend the ’Cats’ lead, but an official review called off the goal.

NU held a narrow 3-2 lead into the third quarter, but it didn’t take long for Michigan to find the equalizer. After a referee ruled that a would-be goal was illegally blocked by senior defender Maja Zivojnovic, the Wolverines earned a penalty stroke. 

Defender Claire Taylor took the shot and hit the post, but Boon moved prior to the whistle, so Taylor received another attempt. She took advantage of the mulligan, and Michigan tied the game at 3-3.

The ’Cats got back on the attack, and after Sessa took a penalty corner, Zivojnovic slapped a shot into the goal to give NU another lead.

In the fourth quarter, the ’Cats held a 4-3 lead but looked for some insurance. Sessa was originally credited with her second goal, but a review took another goal away from NU, instead giving the squad a penalty corner. The ’Cats made the most of the opportunity, and junior defender Ilse Tromp fired a shot near the right post to extend the lead to two.

With 10 minutes remaining and NU winning 5-3, it looked to burn the clock and limit Wolverine opportunities. The ’Cats defense held strong, and though Michigan pulled its goalkeeper with two minutes remaining, it wasn’t able to find the goals it needed. 

The clock hit triple-zeros, and NU officially completed the 5-3 victory. Schulze scored two goals in a game for the third time this season. Sessa’s one goal was the 14th in the last eight games. Tromp notched her first game this season with at least one goal and one assist.

The ’Cats take on third-seed Iowa on Sunday at 11 a.m.

Email: [email protected]

X: @jemccl125

