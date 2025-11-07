Talia’s Take: Solidarity over fear: How to protect Evanston

The day after the violent clash between federal immigration enforcement agents and civilians at Oakton Street and Asbury Avenue, hundreds of Evanston residents came together to protest their presence in town.

On Nov. 1, three friends and I attended the “Evanston Community Vigil” to stand with the community during this fearful time. It struck me as significant that the host, Rev. Michael Nabors, is a pastor at an Evanston church. The rest of the speakers, too, fell mostly into two camps: religious leaders and elected officials.

This was no coincidence. In a world in which people see each other in person less and less, and heightened political polarization further divides us, religion gives us a space to come together and instructs us to treat each other with respect.

The religious leaders of various faith communities emphasized the power of unity. Rabbi Rachel Weiss said, “You shall love your fellow human being as you love yourself. And we are here to fill Evanston with love.”

I read Hannah Arendt’s “The Origins of Totalitarianism” this week for my thesis research. Standing at the protest, listening to rabbis and priests considering the value of coming together, Arendt’s words seemed highly relevant.

“Terror can rule absolutely only over men who are isolated against each other and that, therefore, one of the primary concerns of all tyrannical government is to bring this isolation about,” Arendt wrote in her 1951 book. The hallmark of isolation is “impotence insofar as power always comes from men acting together.”

Last Saturday, we were acting together.

The value of protests like these is manifold. On the one hand, they show the federal government that Evanston opposes federal agents’ terroristic prowling on the streets. It shows that if they come and kidnap one of us in our own community, we will fight back.

But these demonstrations have a deeper purpose, too. They bring us together. They prevent the atomization that Arendt worries precedes totalitarian governments. Evanstonians will not be vulnerable to the stranglehold of loneliness.

In this sense, I realized that while we can curse at immigration agents all we want, responding to the government’s anger at its people with more anger isn’t enough. We need a long-term solution to prevent the possibility of ever succumbing to an all-controlling leader.

The true antidote to anger is love, and that’s what I felt in the parking lot on Saturday.

I have lived in Evanston for three, almost four, years now, and it feels distinctly tight-knit to me. It seems that people are civically engaged and care deeply about each other.

At the protest, I sought the perspectives of community members who have lived here for much longer than I have, to weigh in on this perception.

Terri Shepard, who has lived in Evanston since 1979, was heartbroken to watch the violent video of agents pinning a man to the ground just a day before. Federal immigration patrols lead her to worry about the members of the community who are immigrants, she said.

“We try to look out for one another,” Shepard said. “It was only logical that when something happened on that corner, that we would all show up.”

Elaine Siegel, an Evanston resident and attorney, said, “It makes me wonder what it is about the cohesion of our community that inspires this violence on the part of the government.”

I wondered, too. My suspicion now is that our cohesive community – which happens to be largely liberal – is a threat because we won’t tolerate division for the sake of authoritarianism.

Our president wants people in the United States, citizens and noncitizens alike, to see each other not only as competitors, but as enemies. But I reject the notion that politics is a zero-sum game. One group getting a leg up doesn’t mean that another group has suffered a loss.

Thomas Cramer, who has lived in Evanston for over 40 years, said, “We believe in supporting each other and supporting our neighbors, no matter what race, creed, color, they are. And that’s why Evanston is such a great city.”

To my fellow Northwestern students: We must do our part to add to this strength.

Though we have not lived here for long, we are a part of this community, too. I admit that I rarely travel south of Dempster or west of Ridge. But even though most of our days are spent in our little campus bubble, we must show up and defend this city. Go to protests and talk to people. There is real strength in numbers.

I left the event feeling that loneliness is a vulnerability, and unity is a strength. The leaders of the vigil made sure this message was clear: Nabors, the leader, had us repeat, “I am somebody.” We looked to our neighbors and said, “You are somebody.” We concluded with, “We are Evanston.”

In affirming our solidarity and shared reality, we became the opposite of atomized. Terror doesn’t stand a chance against a community like ours.

Talia Winiarsky is a Weinberg senior and author of “Talia’s Take.” She can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.