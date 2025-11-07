Subscribe
HCDC leans toward limiting short-term rentals, provides further draft Housing4All plan feedback

Photo by Isabella Kunc/The Daily Northwestern
Ald. Matt Rodgers (8th) recommended limiting the number of short-term rental licenses one person can own.
Isabella Kunc, Reporter
November 7, 2025

The Housing and Community Development Committee discussed an amendment to the city code on vacation rentals and provided more feedback to the city’s Housing4All plan at a special meeting Thursday evening.

The amendment to the city code proposes renaming “vacation rentals” to “short-term rentals.” Short-term rentals would be defined as units rented for periods up to a year, and annual licensing fees for those rentals would increase from $150 to $500. 

Evanston resident Tina Paden said she was concerned that the amendment would make it harder for landlords to rent to tenants for less than a year, including to short-term renters like students. 

Building and Development Services Manager Andrew San Roman clarified that the amendment is intended to refer to rentals listed on hosting services like Airbnb, not rentals that include signed leases. 

The amendment also includes a provision that limits short-term rental licenses to 25 per ward. Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th) said he hoped to limit the number of licenses per block, and Ald. Matt Rodgers (8th) suggested limiting the number of licences a person can own. 

“If I have the advantage of getting 10 of these licenses, I would kind of own a monopoly on those types of licenses in the area,” Rodgers said. 

Committee members also worried that 25 licenses per ward was too many. Currently, Evanston has 135 short-term rental units listed, San Roman said. If every ward had 25 units, then the city total would come out to 225. 

“What if we make the limit like 100 for the whole city and then started talking about what’s a reasonable distance between them?” Ald. Shawn Iles (3rd) asked. 

No action was taken on the amendment beyond providing feedback.

The city is currently under a moratorium on new applications for vacation rental licenses. The council hopes to extend the moratorium — currently set to end Dec. 7 — at the Nov. 24 City Council meeting to give city staff more time to workshop the amendment. 

The committee also provided feedback on a draft of the Housing4All plan, a 10-year housing plan aimed at helping solve Evanston’s housing-related issues. After hearing community feedback presented at HCDC’s last meeting Oct. 21, city staff said they hoped to get more direction from the committee and plan a timeline for presenting the plan to City Council.

Committee member Joanne Zolomij said the city should prioritize preserving naturally occurring affordable housing beyond building more housing. Naturally occurring affordable housing provides more stability and is a cheaper long-term solution in comparison to subsidized affordable housing, Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) added.

Committee members said they found the Housing4All plan too vague in terms of what it intends to implement. 

“First and foremost, we need to understand phase one, right out of the gate, when we start implementing initiatives, what are we trying to support first?” Burns asked. “Who are the people that, (in the) next one to three years, are going to be displaced from Evanston because they can’t afford it?”

Instead of just building units to fulfill the plan, Burns said, the plan should prioritize low-income housing and other groups at risk, like larger households.

Burns added that he was concerned about funding for the project, while Rodgers expressed worry that the plan did not include a specific dollar amount.

“Rather than throwing our whole pot of money behind one priority, I would rather see two or three things that’ll be much more meaningful,” Rodgers said. 

City staff will work on resolving the committee members’ concerns; the plan is tentatively set to be revisited in January. 

Email: [email protected]  

X: @Isa_Bella_Ku

