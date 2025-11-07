‘Etymology Nerd’ Adam Aleksic explores how social media shapes modern-day language

Linguist, influencer and author Adam Aleksic explored the effects of technology on modern-day language at a talk titled “Are We Cooked?,” hosted by the Northwestern University Linguistics Student Association on Thursday.

Known online as the “Etymology Nerd,” the social media star addressed over 100 students after an abundance of sign-ups necessitated a last-minute location change to Abbott Auditorium.

Although most of his viral videos discuss how words came to be, at this session, Aleksic dove into how social media algorithms not only spread cultural and consumer trends, but also manufacture them.

He pointed to “hyperpop” music, a niche music genre that skyrocketed in popularity in the early 2020s after Spotify’s algorithm analyzed a cluster of users listening to similar songs and artificially classified these songs into a hit playlist.

“This is in Spotify’s profit incentive, because the more they can categorize us, the more they can put us into little boxes, the better they can target us with more target data, and the more of our data they can sell,” Aleksic said.

Aleksic also touched on how the TikTok algorithm affects our social and political perception of reality by rewarding more sensationalist and extreme content.

He cited the growing aesthetic of the traditional wife, or “tradwife.” Aleksic said clips like these generate more media attention than more mundane cooking content.

“It’s worth questioning whether the tradwives on our feeds are showing up more and more extremely than they would appear in reality and creating this cultural stereotype that people now play into,” Aleksic said.

Aleksic obtained a linguistics degree from Harvard University and served as president of the Harvard Undergraduate Linguistics Society. He started making videos exploring the intersections between language and technology on TikTok in early 2023 and quickly went viral, amassing over three million followers and one billion views across TikTok, Instagram and Youtube.

Weinberg seniors Maya Kraidy and Shirley Yang, co-presidents of NU’s linguistics student group, said the club had been planning Thursday’s event since last year. For Kraidy, the evening provided an opportunity for students outside of linguistics to engage more deeply with how people use language.

“I think it’ll make people pay more attention to how they use language in their daily life, the subconscious choices they make, and what might be influencing that, because what we study is something that everyone interacts with but not everyone puts attention to,” Kraidy said.

Communication junior Zakariah-Hany Massoud came to the event as a fan of Aleksic’s content and said they appreciated seeing so many people engaged with the intricacies of language.

As a linguistic major themself, Massoud said they enjoyed seeing what Aleksic did with his degree after college.

“I’m studying (linguistics) because it’s just so incredibly interesting to me, and language is such a compelling subject to me,” Massoud said. “For people that it may not be something that they intrinsically think about, to have content online that pulls them in to be thinking about it is cool, because it’s like, yeah, my interests are relevant to popular culture now, is cool. I feel more relevant.”

