Rent Free: Babies can cure everything

Let’s talk babies. I don’t have a child, and you probably don’t either. But even if you don’t have one of your own, most of us have a child somewhere in our orbits. So, don’t worry about this 20-year-old college girl suddenly getting baby fever. I just want to talk about the joy and sense of grounding being around children brings into my life — not about having one myself.

Two weeks ago, I was struggling to juggle my overloaded schedule to the point where all I could do was laugh. You know that strange, “hyper” stage that follows a breakdown? That is where I found myself.

I had articles due, midterms, personal commitments, student organization duties and more. It was one of those weeks where everything just crashed together. I cried, then reached that delirious point where all I could do was laugh and walk around my room.

At first, Northwestern’s quarter system sounded exciting: more classes, flexibility and maybe even a double major or minor (both are very common here). But actually doing it all is much less glamorous than it sounds.

I know I can burn out easily. Sometimes, I think high school drained me before I even stepped foot on campus. I remember how busy I was three years ago and I can’t imagine doing all of that right now.

College is hard, but it’s also fun. It’s real, and it can make you question whether you really are capable of achieving your goals.

But when school gets overwhelming, I like to find an escape.

My favorite escapes are dogs and babies (which seems like classic girl responses). Every week, I try to go home to the city, about 15 minutes away from campus, and walk my dogs. Even if I go midday on a Wednesday and no one is home, I enjoy seeing my dogs’ faces. My dogs keep me stable on a weekly basis, but my most recent quarter system breakdown was not solved by them.

I knew I needed an even greater distraction, which is where babies enter the conversation.

I am obsessed with my three-year-old cousin, Anthony. He is probably my favorite person right now. Recently, I asked my brother — his Godfather — to plan a spontaneous “Anthony Sunday.” My aunt was thrilled we offered to take him off her hands. She thought we were really sweet to volunteer to take him somewhere he’d enjoy, but I don’t think she recognized that I needed this outing more than he did.

Anthony, like many children, is brutally honest. He’s a bundle of energy and innately curious about everything.

Every so often, I think we all just wish we were kids again. We long for the days when we had scheduled nap time instead of running on four to six hours of sleep while guzzling coffee and energy drinks. In between researching to find an internship and preparing for midterms, we can remember a time when grades didn’t matter and you got stickers for good behavior.

When we were children, everything was fascinating. There were so many new and exciting things for us to experience and learn about. As adults, we often forget all the little wonders around us. And the best way to rediscover this mindset is to find someone’s child to look after for the day.

Going to SkyZone with Anthony revived my soul. We all need outings like this to forget our assignments and deadlines for a few hours. Sometimes, we just need to jump into a foam pit and enjoy a slushie. When we do these things, we can actively choose to just enjoy life with those same eyes of wonder and bliss children look through.

We all need to escape our stressful realities every once in a while. Sometimes, a simple outing with your baby cousin can serve as your best reminder that nothing is ever that serious. Enjoy the things you reminisce about loving as a child. The memories of being a kid still live in my mind, rent-free.

