Field Hockey: Sessa, Zimmer lead No. 2 Northwestern to awards, top stats

It’s playoff time in the field hockey world, and No. 2 Northwestern just capped off another dominant regular season. The Wildcats (16-1, 8-0 Big Ten) cruised through conference play en route to a third-straight Big Ten title and the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

Ahead of that tournament, The Daily looked into how this squad stacks up against the rest of the nation and the Big Ten.

The ’Cats earned a number of Big Ten accolades, including five of the six individual awards. Graduate student midfielder Maddie Zimmer was unanimously chosen as the Player of the Year and junior forward Ashley Sessa won Offensive Player of the Year.

Sessa leads the team in points with 51. Junior defender Ilse Tromp has tallied 24 points with graduate student forward Grace Schulze following with 23.

On the defensive end, Tromp was honored as Defensive Player of the Year and redshirt freshman goalkeeper Juliana Boon won Goalkeeper of the Year. Coach Tracey Fuchs was chosen as Coach of the Year for the fourth time.

Five ’Cats were named to the All-Big Ten First Team, three of whom were unanimous selections. Three players were named to the Second Team and Boon was unanimously chosen for the All-Freshman Team. Redshirt junior forward Amelia Albers was recognized as one of nine Sportsmanship Award winners.

Sessa earned one National Offensive Player of the Week honor while Tromp and Boon were each named National Defensive Player of the Week during the regular season.

On the national scale, NU leads the country with 11 shutouts and has the second-highest scoring margin at an average of 3.17 per game. Sessa is fifth in the nation for goals with 1.12 per game and seventh in assists with 0.94 per game. She is the only player in the country ranking in the top seven in both statistics. Boon is tied for first in the country in save percentage with an .864.

In the Big Ten, Sessa is second in points, second in goals and first in assists. Tromp and Schulze are in the top 10 for goals and points. Zimmer, junior forward Aerin Krys and junior forward Olivia Bent-Cole are in the top 10 for assists.

Over the course of the season, three players received Big Ten weekly awards. Sessa was named Offensive Player of the Week three times, Tromp received one Offensive Player and one Defensive Player of the Week award, and Boon earned one Defensive Player and two Freshman of the Week awards.

On the team side, the ’Cats are first in the conference in goals, assists, goals allowed and save percentage. NU conceded just three goals during conference play, the fewest it has allowed during Fuchs’ tenure.

This is Fuchs’ 17th season as head coach, and the seventh in which the ’Cats have totaled at least 16 wins. NU clinched its ninth and third consecutive Big Ten regular season title with a win over Michigan two weeks ago. Sessa tied a school record with four goals in the regular season finale against Michigan State. The ’Cats have won a school-record 10 road games this season, passing the previous total of nine from the 1983 season.

NU continues play in this weekend’s Big Ten Tournament and looks to avenge its loss from last season’s tournament. The ’Cats face the winner of fourth-seeded Michigan and fifth-seeded Rutgers Friday at noon.

