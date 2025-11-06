Reparations Committee discusses third dispensary, platforms Black-owned local businesses

Evanston’s Reparations Committee met for a 45-minute meeting Thursday to discuss opening a third cannabis dispensary and spotlight local businesses.

Economic Development Manager Paul Zalmezak gave an update on the status of the potential dispensary.

“When we first started this reparations committee, a big source of funds was going to be from cannabis sales, and we haven’t seen those numbers increase,” Zalmezak said.

He cited the “massive growth” in cannabis alternatives as the reason for the stalled growth in income.

Committee Chair Robin Rue Simmons said she has met with “national leaders in this space” to talk about ways to stimulate the market in Evanston.

“We’re not here to promote cannabis consumption, but I do want to remind the community that the sales revenue from the dispensaries in Evanston do support the reparations fund,” she said.

Simmons urged any community members with suggestions on how to increase Evanston’s cannabis sales to email the city of Evanston.

Ald. Matt Rodgers (8th) said he thinks adding a third dispensary would only split the city’s sales between the three stores, not increase revenue.

The committee also spent time uplifting Black-owned businesses, including relative newcomers to The Aux Evanston, a commercial hub dedicated to healing, wellness and racial equity located at 2223 Washington St.

Zora’s Place owner L’Oreal Thompson Payton came to speak about her bookstore, which just celebrated one month in wellness center The Aux. Zora’s Place hosts author talks, book clubs and community-building events focused on uplifting works by Black female authors.

Nia Wellness Oasis, represented by owner Niashani Washington, just moved into The Aux Evanston as well. Washington highlighted the spa’s vibrational sound therapy, cupping, pre/post-natal trigger point therapy and virtual health coaching.

Free Flow Kitchen, which Simmons platformed on behalf of owners chef Nina Wade and Nichole Pinkard, Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Board Vice President. Free Flow Kitchen serves homestyle soul food and hosts community social events. The restaurant is located at 1623 Simpson Street.

Simmons encouraged the committee to attend the upcoming National Symposium for State and Local Reparations from Dec. 3 to 5. The annual event is co-hosted by the National African-American Reparations Commission and FirstRepair, the latter of which Simmons is the founder and executive director.

The goal of the event is to “continue building a national network of local and state reparatory justice initiatives to promote information-sharing, networking and collaboration,” according to the NAARC website.

