17 Democrats, 4 Republicans file for Illinois’ 9th Congressional District primaries

While Election Day was silent for Illinois on Tuesday, political candidates for Illinois’ 9th Congressional District flocked to Springfield from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3 to file their petitions for ballot access. In a historically large primary field, 17 Democrats and four Republicans filed their candidacies to compete for retiring U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky’s (D-Evanston) congressional seat in March 2026, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections.

The substantial Democratic lineup featured three new names who had not previously campaigned publicly: Mark Arnold Fredrickson of Chicago, Natalie Angelo of Park Ridge and Patricia A. Brown of Evanston.

Labor organizer Jill Manrique, who recently participated in an Oct. 22 Democratic candidate forum in Skokie, did not file the paperwork within the period and will not appear on the March primary ballot. Two other Democratic candidates — Tamika La’Shon Hill and Lauren Million — who had previously filed their candidacies with the Federal Election Commission and have active campaign committees, did not file ballot petitions either.

The smaller Republican camp of candidates included established contenders Rocio Cleveland and Mark Su of Chicago, as well as the newer additions of Paul Friedman of Chicago and John Elleson of Arlington Heights.

Among the candidates, 13 took advantage of the early-bird rush to file petitions at 8 a.m. on Oct. 27, the first day of the filing window. While a few submitted their petitions comfortably within the filing period, like the Democrats Bethany Johnson and Howard Rosenblum, others waited until the final hours of Nov. 3 to file, including Democrats Angelo, Fredrickson and State Rep. Hoan Huynh (D-Chicago) as well as Republicans Cleveland, Friedman and Su.

Candidate order at the top and bottom of the Illinois ballot is decided via lottery. Petitions received simultaneously at 8:00 a.m. on the first day of filing and during the final hour of filing on the last day, for the same office and party, will be up for lottery for the first and final spots, respectively, on the ballot. All other candidates are listed in the order their petitions were filed.

The ballot placement lottery will be Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. in the State Board of Elections’ Springfield office.

While the number of candidates filing for the race has been finalized, candidates can still reduce the playing field by contesting the validity of their competitor’s paperwork or their qualifications between now and Monday, Nov. 10. The only objection filed so far is against the U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Schaumburg) in the race for Senate.

The Democratic and Republican primaries will both take place on March 17, 2026.

Democratic primary ballot:

Kat Abughazaleh: Abughazaleh, a former researcher, progressive content creator and Gen Z politician, was the first candidate to announce her congressional bid.She leads the Democratic camp in total campaign receipts with over $1.5 million. Last week, she was federally indicted, along with five others, for actions tied to a protest at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview, Illinois. Abughazaleh’s top campaign issues include a Green New Deal, the recognition of a Palestinian state as a form of “humane foreign policy” and a 2% wealth tax on Americans with net worths of over $50 million to fund “crucial” government programs.

Bushra Amiwala: Amiwala has served as a board member for Skokie School District 73.5 since 2019, and her campaign calls her the first Gen Z elected official in the U.S. Some of her top priorities in office would be advocating for tuition-free public colleges, the cancellation of student debt, raising the minimum wage and creating a “humane immigration” system with a clear path to citizenship.

Phil Andrew: Andrew is a former FBI hostage negotiator and national security expert, in which he said he’s “never wavered” in upholding constitutional values and safeguarding national security. As a survivor of gun violence, he advocates for holistic public safety strategies, aiming to honor victims “with action, not rhetoric,” according to his website.

Daniel Biss: Evanston’s mayor, a former Illinois state senator and representative, promotes an approach of “activism and government” to the congressional race. Biss has boasted Evanston’s “Welcoming City” legislation and aims for “humane, forward-looking immigration policy,” as well as protecting public sector unions, strengthening Medicare and protecting access to gender-affirming care as a form of protecting LGBTQ+ rights nationwide.

Jeff Cohen: Cohen has built his campaign on his career as an economist, with his top priority being to close the “historic” gap between income and expenses. Besides promoting an extensive list of economic policy proposals and pilots, his policy priorities include “common sense gun safety” and preserving women’s reproductive rights.

Laura Fine: Fine has served in the state Senate since 2018 and after a career as a state representative in Illinois’ 17th District. She promotes her political record in the Illinois General Assembly and her battle against a “broken insurance system” as experience she’ll take to Congress. Some of her other campaign priorities include protecting Social Security and Medicare, as well as defending women’s reproductive rights and lowering costs for working families.

Justin Ford: Ford, a public health professional and union organizer hailing from Andersonville, builds a campaign to recognize and reward working people. His signature issue, according to his campaign website, is instituting a four-day work week by amending the Fair Labor Standards Act, arguing that it increases productivity, boosts morale and helps retain workers.

Hoan Huynh: Huynh has represented Illinois’ 13th House District since 2023 and is the first Vietnamese American and refugee elected to office in the state. According to his campaign website, he aims to fight for affordability to lower essential costs for working families and fight for “the American Promise” for them to thrive. Huynh has advocated for zero homelessness policies, reproductive health care, accessibility for gender-affirming care and mental health care services for transgender youth.

Bethany Johnson: According to her campaign website, Johnson draws her sense of passion and fight from her own personal experience growing up in Missouri as a transgender woman and arriving in Chicago for “a place to belong.” She has advocated for LGBTQ+ rights and working families, and aims to keep constituent services offices open to the public, reduce military budgets in favor of health care and education, and hold federal immigration agents accountable for raids.

Bruce Leon: Leon serves as Chicago’s Democratic 50th Ward committeeperson and hopes to build progress and bridge divisions during a time where politics “reward outrage instead of results.” Some of his top campaign issues include narrowing the “opportunity gap,” tackling crime and gun violence, and renewing American leadership and alliances with Ukraine and Israel.

Sam Polan: Polan, a U.S. Army veteran from Wilmette, Illinois, promotes his campaign as “a new generation of service leadership.” His stated priorities include defending the Constitution and American rule of law, restoring and defending civil liberties and building an equitable path to the American Dream.

Nick Pyati: Pyati, an ex-strategist, posits his campaign as an urgently-needed, new path for a country and a Democratic Party he said have lost their way. His campaign vision is a “New American Century,” to expand economic growth, make life more affordable for families and combat American isolationism, which he calls a path to American “insecurity and irrelevance.”

Howard Rosenblum: Rosenblum is a deaf civil rights lawyer with decades of legal experience and background in disability rights advocacy. Through his campaign, he vows to continue his fight for civil rights and equal access for Americans as the first deaf member of the U.S. House. He aims to restore the rule of law to prevent executive abuses, rewrite stronger civil rights protections and enforcements and reconstruct federal agencies to provide needed programs and services.

Mike Simmons: Simmons has served in the state Senate since 2021, and is the first Ethiopian American and openly LGBTQ+ Illinois state senator. Simmons attributes his nearly 50 bills into law to support and insights from his constituents in the community he grew up in. He has helped pass legislation protecting gender affirming care, creating a state-level child tax credit and the Jett Hawkins Act, which banned hair discrimination in Illinois schools.

Democrats Natalie Angelo, Patricia Brown and Mark Arnold Fredrickson also filed petitions to run, but do not currently have campaign websites or social media pages.

Republican primary ballot:

Rocio Cleveland: Hailing from Island Lake, Illinois, Cleveland touts herself as part of a “new generation in the Republican Party.” According to her campaign website, Cleveland is passionate about “Family, Faith and Freedom” and prioritizes “secure borders,” an improving economy and fighting government corruption.

John Elleson: Elleson serves as a pastor at Lakewood Chapel in Arlington Heights, Illinois. He won the 2018 Republican primary with 40.4% of the vote, but lost the race against Schakowsky in 2018. His campaign site describes him as a “compassionate conservative with common sense” and says he aims to be a “steady voice in a divided world.” No specific policies are listed on the site.

Mark Su: Su is an IT consultant from Chicago with campaign goals to “reduce conflicts and unite Illinois and Congress.” Among his policies are supporting gun control, reducing crime, supporting small businesses, reducing foreign aid in Congress and ending “illegal immigration.”

Republican Paul Friedman also filed to run, but does not currently have a campaign website or a social media page.

