Q&A: Medill Prof. Jim DeRogatis reflects on career, music criticism

Medill Prof. Jim DeRogatis is a longtime music critic; over the course of his career, he’s written for Rolling Stone, the Chicago Sun-Times and The New Yorker.

In addition to music criticism, DeRogatis covered the crimes of R&B hitmaker R. Kelly for over 20 years, first beginning in December of 2000. He interviewed survivors of Kelly’s child sexual abuse, eventually writing the 2019 book “Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly.”

DeRogatis joined the Medill School of Journalism’s faculty Fall Quarter 2025 to revive the school’s art criticism courses and teach two Journalism 390 classes, “Journalism as Literature” and “Reviewing the arts.” Before his time at NU, he taught at Columbia College Chicago for 15 years.The Daily spoke with DeRogatis about his career.

The Daily: What do you think the importance of writing (music and art) critiques is to society? Why should people read them? Why should we write them?

DeRogatis: I think there’s two things. One: Writing opinion well, whether it’s in a review or an op-ed piece, the fundamentals are the same. Same skillset to make an argument with head and heart, based on context, evidence and insight, but also, I don’t think there’s a single issue you can name that isn’t addressed in our movies, in our books, in our albums. You want to talk about, ‘There’s so many more important things in the world today: politics, religion, sex, et cetera, et cetera, et cetera?’ Well, that’s all in the art. And so when you’re writing about the art and giving your opinions about the art, you are really writing about the world.

The Daily: After you published the first article (about R. Kelly) and did not get the response you wanted — you thought that was going to be the nail in the coffin — how did you change your approach from there? What did you think you needed to do differently?

DeRogatis: We just thought, “We keep reporting. We keep reporting. We keep reporting.” And because of the strength of that reporting and the trust we were winning in the Black community, then the videotape comes to me, and we think, “Now we got him.” I mean, here’s 26 minutes and 39 seconds of him raping a 14-year-old. That ought to do it, and it didn’t. It took six years to go to trial, and he was acquitted, and still I didn’t quit.

You know, in part, women are calling me and saying, “I’ve seen what you’ve done, what you’ve reported, and I’ve got a story. Will you listen?” And I think when it’s a story about sexual assault, I think not only are you not a reporter if you don’t listen, I don’t think you’re a human being. Statistically speaking you will know women in your life who’ve gone through this. And you know, what can we do? It’s not a savior complex — all you can do as a human being is be empathetic and listen. I’m happy to listen. I wish I could help. And in this case, I could help. I could report the news.

And so this is where the thorny question of objectivity comes in. I knew this guy was a monster from the first six weeks we spent (working on the story). But you can’t write that. But, you can continue to make the case and to bend over backwards in terms of being fair. I mean, I got a bullet through my window at one point. We were continually threatened with lawsuits. Not a single word was ever corrected, retracted or subject of suit. We got it right. And it would have been nice to have a Pulitzer, yeah? Put that on the shelf, right? But I think second only to that is the fact that these women trusted me, we told the stories and we never got it wrong.



The Daily: Did anyone ever tell you to stop working on this case?

DeRogatis: I was no longer at the Sun Times… I spent three months there and then MTV didn’t have the guts to publish it, and I spent three more months with WBEZ and they didn’t have the guts to publish it. I spent three months with the Chicago Reader, and I was starting to despair that this story would ever see the light of day. WBEZ was the last in that line … I went to BuzzFeed, and I wound up in their spam filter, and then they found it the next day. We worked on it, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, publishing at, like, 6 a.m. Monday morning, and it gets 8 and a half million hits like right off the bat, and that’s the beginning of his end, but it almost didn’t get published. Three news organizations that I respect didn’t have the guts to go with it.

