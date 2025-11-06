Across campus, Greek life organizations focus on philanthropic efforts

In the halls of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Weinberg sophomore Alexa Vateva found motivation in founder Danny Thomas’ engraved quote, “Those who work for the good are as those who do the good.”

This past July, she was invited to the hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, as the director of philanthropy of Northwestern’s Delta Delta Delta chapter. Also known as Tri Delt, the sorority has a longstanding partnership with St. Jude’s to support child patients with cancer and other pediatric diseases.

On Oct. 10, Tri Delt hosted “Tri-Thrift,” a pop-up thrift event where members donated clothes on racks that lined the sorority quad. Students browsed and bought, with each purchase supporting child patients at St. Jude.

Vateva said St. Jude patients never receive a bill, no matter the cost of their treatment. It’s organizations, like Tri Delt, that make that possible through constant fundraising efforts, she said.

NU’s Tri Delt raised $17,198 for St. Jude during the 2024-25 academic year. Vateva said she hopes to reach $25,000 this year.

Beyond national partnerships, Vateva said she plans for Tri Delt to collaborate with Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago by assembling gift baskets for children in its oncology department.

Also fostering a local connection, Zeta Beta Tau’s NU chapter has an ongoing partnership with Connections for the Homeless, an Evanston-based organization that helps meet the needs of those struggling with housing.

“Sometimes Greek organizations get a bad rep because when you think of frat life, you don’t think of 30 guys showing up on a Tuesday morning to help homeless people,” said Weinberg sophomore and NU ZBT President Jeb Scipio del Campo.

ZBT’s national organization runs a bone marrow donor registration drive for Gift of Life, which Scipio del Campo said recently led to a former NU member to successfully help save a man’s life.

Scipio del Campo said the chapter is also helping coordinate a December blood drive in partnership with NU’s Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Association. He said the two-day event will challenge campus Greek organizations to see who can generate the most blood donations, with a goal of at least 70 participants.

“I think the reason why we’re not known for (philanthropy) is because we’re not really doing it to be known for it,” Scipio Del Campo said. “It’s just something we do because we feel like it’s important.”

Other Greek life organizations across campus also find creative ways to connect philanthropy with community. On Oct. 30, Phi Gamma Delta held a Halloween-themed fundraiser outside the Technological Institute to support shelter dogs at the Chicago Canine Rescue.

Alpha Chi Omega also hosted its fall “Pie with Alpha Chi” event Oct. 11 to support Mary Lou’s Place, a local domestic violence shelter in Evanston. Guests were invited to enjoy fall desserts and cider, with proceeds helping fund a safe space for women in need.

SESP sophomore Gracie Shaw-Rothberg attended the event in support of her friends in AXO.

“It’s nice to see people showing up for something that matters,” Shaw-Rothberg said.

Another attendee, SESP sophomore Mia Rios, said she appreciated how accessible the event was. Rios said these philanthropy events help her learn about causes she might not have otherwise encountered.

Vateva said the growth of NU’s chapters has brought new energy to philanthropy. For her, philanthropy is not just an obligation.

“Even if we’re not the ones doing the good directly, we’re working for it,” Vateva said.

