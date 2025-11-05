ICIRR ‘Eyes on ICE’ text network alerts community to verified federal immigration enforcement activity

The Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights has a rapid response network for alerting community members about federal immigration enforcement activity around the state.

ICIRR was created in 1986 as a response to increased border control, signed into law by President Ronald Reagan. Since then, the coalition has been committed to protecting immigrant and refugee communities’ rights to equal participation in society, according to its website.

ICIRR operates the Illinois “Eyes on ICE” Text Network, an alert system to notify community members of federal immigration agent sightings and activity near their area.

Community members can report sightings or activity by calling ICIRR’s hotline at 855-435-7693. The hotline can also connect callers with legal providers and other resources and information.

After federal immigration activity is reported, the coalition’s affiliated rapid response teams are sent out to verify it. According to ICIRR’s website, only activity verified by the rapid response teams is sent out in an alert. Notifications are issued as soon as possible, but only if the information is recent enough to be helpful and relevant to local communities.

The coalition is unable to send verifications for every ICE sighting, according to its website.

The Illinois “Eyes on ICE” Text Network also sends tips and reminders for keeping oneself and neighbors safe, as well as continuous updates with information for individuals to know their rights.

