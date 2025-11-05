Congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh speaks to Northwestern students after federal indictment

Kat Abughazaleh, a candidate for the Illinois 9th Congressional District, spoke about her campaign at a Tuesday event hosted by Northwestern’s political science department at the Segal Visitors Center.

Political science Prof. Jaime Dominguez introduced Abughazaleh, a content creator and social media influencer who previously worked for the progressive watchdog group Media Matters for America. In her role, she covered Tucker Carlson and right-wing disinformation.

“Part of why I’m running is I got sick of Democratic leadership not taking disinformation in the far right seriously,” Abughazaleh said. “We told them about January 6th before it happened, about COVID misinformation, where the DEI, (critical race theory), anti-trans panic would lead, and it fell on deaf ears.”

Abughazaleh garnered national headlines on Oct. 29 when she was federally indicted for actions at a protest at the ICE facility in Broadview, Illinois.

She has framed her campaign as a continuation of past efforts to fight back against the right. She first gained traction online by making video explainers on TikTok about right-wing disinformation.

“My work has helped educate millions on far-right narratives and misinformation, helped deradicalize thousands and even contributed to Tucker getting fired from Fox — still one of the best days of my life,” Abughazaleh said. “It triggered Elon Musk into deposing me last year, and recently I have been indicted by the federal government for exercising my First Amendment rights.”

Abughazaleh is one of several young, progressive Democrats running for Congress this year. In March, she announced a primary challenge to U.S. Rep Jan Schakowsky (D-Evanston), who has represented the 9th District since 1999. In May, Schakowsky announced she would not seek re-election.

Abughazaleh cited the Democratic nominee in New York City’s mayoral race, New York Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, as an inspiration for her campaign. Her event ended less than two hours before Mamdani officially won the mayoral election, and Abughazaleh said she was looking forward to watching results come in that night.

“As we’re going to see in New York again tonight — happy Zohran day, by the way — it’s not that people don’t want to vote, but that we don’t have anything to vote for,” Abughazaleh said.

Despite having only moved to the 9th District earlier this year, Abughazaleh highlighted that her campaign office in Rogers Park is also functioning as a mutual aid center and is distributing ICE warning whistles to Evanston residents.

Dominguez, who leads the Chicago Democracy Project, moderated the discussion with Abughazaleh while asking student-submitted questions.

“I think it’s important for these candidates to have the opportunity to speak to what their vision is, what their plan of action is and if it’s resonating with voters,” Dominguez said. “Right now, there’s a huge disconnect between those that support the Democratic Party, or want to support the Democratic Party, and what they actually stand for.”

Abughazaleh said her campaign has made an effort to reach out to young people, including by forming a Youth Advisory Council and recruiting campus fellows at NU.

Weinberg freshman Bethel Teklu said she was previously undecided but now plans to vote for Abughazeh “100%” because of her passion for the issues affecting Evanston residents, especially the recent surge in ICE activity.

“I was leaning towards her because I have seen her videos recently on social media, but I wasn’t completely convinced and I just didn’t know much about her,” Teklu said. “Coming here and hearing from her has definitely secured my vote, and I’m considering even volunteering for her at this point.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @MaxTuretzky

Related Stories:

— ‘They are bounty hunters’: Illinois advocates unite during Niles ‘ICE Out of Home Depot’ protest

— Illinois’ 9th Congressional District candidates discuss Trump administration, economy at virtual forum

— Congressional frontrunner Kat Abughazaleh indicted for actions tied to Broadview ICE facility protest