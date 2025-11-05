Evanston’s Perspective Group and Photography Gallery powerfully exhibits flowers of Eden

A block away from the CTA Dempster station, a quaint art store celebrated 15 years of business on Saturday. A collective of passionate photographers established the Perspective Group and Photography Gallery nonprofit with the mission to provide a platform for smaller artists.

Texas native and founding member of the gallery Katsy Johnson premiered her collection “Evil Flowers” on Thursday. It delves into the modern manifestations of vices as old as time: pride, greed, envy, lust, sloth, gluttony and wrath.

Despite canonical absence, the seven deadly sins have been conceptualized as the root of all human evils, particularly in Christian and Catholic traditions. In an era that is slowly turning less religious, Johnson uses acrylic and oil pigment to display the presence of characteristics that were historically damning.

Interpreting the popular phrase “green with envy,” “Envy” has a clear monochromatic theme absent in Johnson’s other pieces. A mint colored python with a forked tongue perched between scaled lips is coiled around a Granny Smith apple, untouched except for the dagger lodged deep in its center.

Lime green hydrangeas transition to paler roses and crooked, flowerless branches. Color leaches out of the plants the farther they get from the vegetation’s center.

The artist seems to reflect on the deeply covetous nature of society by depicting a Facebook post open on a phone, boasting of the best hydrangeas around. In a world of highlight reels, being good isn’t enough.

“Lust” is a fascinating piece of work, alluding to women without ever showing a face. Sultry red roses lean languidly out of a golden vase reminiscent of the anterior female form. Lit candles set the mood.

In the corner, lacy black lingerie is hung on a phone. The device is open to the homepage for OnlyFans, a platform where subscribers pay to view content from models or influencers. Thus, the painting demonstrates the new ways in which society fulfills its carnal needs.

Juxtaposing this modern mechanism is a paper advertisement ordering the viewer to “Denounce human trafficking” in Spanish. A powerful statement, yet it is crumpled up as an afterthought to hedonism.

The artist not so subtly ties sex work to its dark underbelly of human exploitation; the line between feminine sexual empowerment and pure objectification is present, but faint. Somehow, women who are faceless and nameless continue to bear the brunt of other’s lechery, while never truly reaping the benefits.

The artwork “Sloth,” or laziness, feels poignant with the pale, dry weeds replacing and outpacing the growth flowers. This piece evokes feelings of neglect and barrenness, further established by the game controller peeking out from beneath straw like plants. Of course, a phone is propped up against it, open to TikTok.

In each image of a cardinal sin, a phone is open to something the viewer likely sees every day, encouraging and even requiring us to reflect on the manner in which we engage with the platforms around us.

