Gallery: Northwestern women’s basketball blows by Lewis 82-49 in exhibition

Northwestern took down Lewis 82-49 in an exhibition game at Welsh-Ryan Arena Saturday, powering through with a strong third quarter. Senior forward Grace Sullivan led the Wildcats with 23 points. Sophomore forward Tayla Thomas pounced on defense, snagging 10 rebounds. NU begins the regular season against IU-Indianapolis Wednesday.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— Rapid Recap: Northwestern takes down Lewis 82-49 in exhibition

— Women’s basketball: Ahead of his final season, McKeown talks new additions, retirement

— Women’s Basketball: Daily sports desk previews upcoming season