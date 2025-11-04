Categories:

Gallery: Northwestern women’s basketball blows by Lewis 82-49 in exhibition

Andrew Hunt, Reporter
November 4, 2025
A close-up of a player smiling on the court during the game against Lewis.
Senior forward Grace Sullivan scored 23 points in Northwestern’s blowout exhibition win against Lewis.
Northwestern took down Lewis 82-49 in an exhibition game at Welsh-Ryan Arena Saturday, powering through with a strong third quarter. Senior forward Grace Sullivan led the Wildcats with 23 points. Sophomore forward Tayla Thomas pounced on defense, snagging 10 rebounds. NU begins the regular season against IU-Indianapolis Wednesday. 

A close-up of a player clutching the ball on offense.
Sophomore forward Tayla Thomas clutches the ball on offense. (Andrew Hunt/The Daily Northwestern)
A player holds the ball on offense and looks for a pass.
Sophomore guard Xamiya Walton looks for a pass on offense. (Andrew Hunt/The Daily Northwestern)
A player drives the ball on offense.
Freshman guard Angelina Hodgens drives the ball on offense. (Andrew Hunt/The Daily Northwestern)
A player defends against a player from Lewis.
Sullivan defends against Lewis. (Andrew Hunt/The Daily Northwestern)
A player dribbles the ball on offense, pushing against a player from Lewis.
Sullivan applies pressure on an offensive push. (Andrew Hunt/The Daily Northwestern)

Email: [email protected]

 

