City-School Liaison Committee addresses D65 school closures, public safety

The City-School Liaison Committee convened Thursday evening to affirm a city-school partnership and discuss public safety in Evanston.

The main point of concern surrounded the potential closure of two schools in Evanston/Skokie School District 65. Board member Omar Salem said he and other board members have received thousands of emails from community members over the last several months with “lots of creative ideas.”

“The folks in our town are passionate,” Salem said. “They want to keep their schools open.”

The district made waves Monday night when it went back on weeks of focusing on three-school closure scenarios to instead hone in on two. The school closure scenarios are part of Phase 3 of the district’s Structural Deficit Reduction Plan, which the board started in February to identify $10 million to $15 million in budget cuts through Fiscal Year 2030.

Second Ward resident Kelly McCabe, who has two children enrolled in Two-Way Immersion at Washington Elementary School, spoke during the public comment section of the meeting.

“Evanston’s public institutions are the backbone of our children’s lives,” McCabe said.

She suggested that the committee consider co-locating municipal services in underutilized District 65 facilities, consolidating the elementary and middle school district with Evanston Township High School District 202 through a more formal partnership and engaging Northwestern as an active partner in this work.

The District 65 board asked administrators Monday night to model closing Kingsley Elementary School next summer, then reevaluate the other three schools in the Haven Middle School feeder pattern — Orrington, Lincolnwood and Willard Elementary Schools — with Kingsley’s closing taken into account.

Evanston resident Samantha Schwimmer said that if Orrington closes, hundreds of children and their families will have to travel farther to get to school, and the commutes will coincide with busy streets already overburdened by Ryan Field construction traffic. The district is required to bus children who live more than 1.5 miles or across transportation hazards from their neighborhood school, per its transportation policy.

“Orrington families are already absorbing so much to support Northwestern’s expansion,” Schwimmer said. “We refuse to be collateral damage in a backroom deal to offload our school to the same institution that pays no property taxes. Our school community should not be sold out for a few shekels.”

As the board heard proposals Monday night for alternative cost-cutting measures to school closures — as well as news that the Foster School, currently scheduled to finish construction in May, is $3.3 million under budget — Board Vice President Nichole Pinkard suggested closing one school next summer and consulting with the city before closing another.

The committee agreed that a “working group” should be created to continue discussing potential creative solutions and ideas.

“The city manager and I have had the chance to speak about this, and I’ve asked him to make sure that our staff stand ready to partner with District 65 on this, to whatever extent you guys are open to that conversation,” Mayor Daniel Biss said.

Representing the Evanston Police Department, Sgt. Jeff Faison gave an update about how EPD is dealing with the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the city.

Parents raced to pick up their children from Willard Elementary on Wednesday afternoon, as four immigration agents were spotted near the school near the end of the school day.

Faison said that as soon as EPD is notified of ICE operations, a police supervisor is dispatched to the scene to assess the incident. If federal agents are still present when the officer arrives — which hasn’t happened by the time of the meeting — EPD would then “make an attempt to meet with the supervisor or special agent in charge of that unit.”

Otherwise, they will interview witnesses and gather evidence and footage of the incident, if possible. Then, the findings can be sent to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office’s review board to assess if EPD believes there was misconduct by ICE officials, according to Faison.

“Not every situation is the same,” Faison said. “Things are fluid, but that’s the general path we’re going to follow.”

Faison also wanted to acknowledge that the EPD vehicles look very different from ICE vehicles. The police cars are “traditional fleet-looking Ford police Explorers” and typically grey, silver or blue. Meanwhile, ICE is using vehicles that look like civilian SUVs or minivans, Faison said.

City Manager Luke Stowe also updated the room about how the city is supporting those who may be affected by the cut of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. The city will post updates and resources to its website.

Superintendent Marcus Campbell said that meal plans at Evanston Township High School will continue without interruption, regardless of federal funding delays. ETHS will also host an emergency Food and Mutual Aid Drive Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

