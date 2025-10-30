Illinois’ 9th Congressional District candidates discuss Trump administration, economy at virtual forum

Hours after Illinois’ 9th Congressional District candidate Kat Abughazaleh’s federal indictment, her campaign manager and nine candidates vying for the congressional seat gathered for a virtual candidate forum Wednesday evening.

Hosted by Northwest Suburbs Organizing For Action–Indivisible, with co-sponsorship from Indivisible Evanston, Indivisible Skokie/Morton Grove and Indivisible Illinois, the event drew around 200 attendees.

“This country we love dearly is at a crossroads and under daily assault by a renegade leader,” moderator Sid Siddharth said at the start of the event, framing the night’s discussions around democratic backsliding and accountability in the Trump era.

Across six rounds of questions, the conversation centered around topics like protecting democracy, rebuilding the middle class and redefining the Democratic Party’s message.

The event incorporated pre-planned and audience-submitted questions, which pressed candidates to weigh in on topics ranging from dark money to foreign policy in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Among those absent with Abughazaleh were State Sen. Laura Fine (D-Glenview) and State Sen. Mike Simmons (D-Chicago). Mayor Daniel Biss joined later in the evening, calling in from a car while Fine attempted to join near the end of the forum, but ran into logistical issues as the event had reached its two-hour mark.

Abughazaleh was represented by her campaign manager, Sam Weinberg, for one round of questions partway through the forum.

Earlier in the day, Abughazaleh was federally indicted for protest activities that alleged conspiracy to “interrupt, hinder, and impede” a federal law enforcement officer at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview, Illinois.

“We’ve had quite a day here,” Weinberg said. “This is really indicative of the political moment where we are, unfortunately, where the president and his associates are prosecuting people for their political beliefs and for protected First Amendment speech.”

Weinberg then answered a question on climate change, noting that Abughazaleh supports a Green New Deal, as well as rejoining the Paris Agreement.

He added that she would also “leverage” American power and diplomacy abroad to support other countries in decreasing their fossil fuel usage and expanding green energy overall.

Many questions centered around the Trump administration’s alleged lawlessness and democratic erosion, with candidates warning of authoritarian overreach and the collapse of institutional checks.

Former FBI negotiator Phil Andrew likened the political moment to “working against a hostage taker” while ex-tech strategist Nick Pyati said Democrats “can’t legislate their way out of a lawless presidency” and must focus on winning the White House back.

Asked about combating the use of military force in domestic law enforcement, Attorney Howard Rosenblum called for renewed oversight, lawsuits and investigations to rein in abuse of executive power.

“It’s really important for the U.S. government not to use their war powers to inflict harm on our own people in this country,” he said. “We need to hold the president to task.”

Later, Biss pointed to reports of ICE activity in North Shore communities earlier in the day, describing the situation as “profoundly dangerous” and an “emergency.”

Issues of economic inequality and labor rights also permeated the evening. Public health professional Justin Ford argued that Democrats must “bring working people back into the Democratic Party,” emphasizing his union background and supporting a four-day workweek.

Biss echoed that sentiment later, calling for stronger antitrust enforcement and new legislation “to encourage unionization and make the empowerment of workers a reality.”

When answering a question about Trump’s alleged pattern of creating crises to claim victories, economist Jeff Cohen pointed to America’s weak economy and the current administration’s lack of economic logic.

He emphasized economic anxiety — especially for working families.

“A 79-year-old shouldn’t be working at a call center as a retirement plan, and a teacher shouldn’t be picking up an Uber shift,” he said.

Throughout the night, candidates offered various visions of how the Democratic Party ought to appeal to voters without abandoning core principles.

Pyati rejected the idea that defending LGBTQ+ rights cost Democrats support, noting that they should not “give up on civil rights.” He said the party did not bring a “broad-enough vision” to win people over.

Early on, Chicago 50th Ward Committeeman Bruce Leon answered a question on protecting free speech, noting that any kind of hate speech should be shut down. He said this included Ku Klux Klan, Nazi and anti-Israel material.

In response to a question about reframing the party’s image with regard to defunding the police, Gen Z activist Bushra Amiwala said Democrats should center economic and racial justice in public-safety policy.

“The current system that we have right now incentivizes private prisons to take the most vulnerable communities and uses that as an excuse to say crime is at an all-time high,” Amiwala said.

Army veteran Sam Polan urged an end to the violence in Gaza and a sustained U.S. commitment to a two-state solution. He also cautioned against proposals to expand the Supreme Court in what he described as an unsustainable “arms race of justices.”

As the forum drew to a close, candidates offered closing statements, with some emphasizing their prior qualifications and their long-term commitments to the district.

“It’s not enough to say we’re gonna fight, it’s not enough to talk about the policies that we support. We have to have a cold-eyed view of how we’re gonna win back power,” Pyati said. “You need to focus on building a party that can actually win in 2028.”

