Fourth defendant in alleged Horton kickback scheme pleads not guilty to five counts

Antonio Ross, the fourth defendant in an alleged kickback scheme involving former Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Superintendent Devon Horton, was arraigned at the Everett McKinley Dirksen Federal Courthouse Tuesday morning.
Ross pleaded not guilty to five counts of wire fraud and honest services fraud.
The counts allege that Ross, a former principal of Hyde Park Academy High School in Chicago, conspired with Horton to obtain fraudulent school district contracts in District 65 and Chicago Public Schools.
If convicted, Ross faces up to 20 years in prison for each count and up to three years of probation. He could also be fined up to $250,000 or twice the amount of money lost, depending on which is greater.
Horton pleaded not guilty to 17 counts of embezzlement, tax evasion and wire fraud on Oct. 23. Co-defendants Samuel Ross and Alfonzo Lewis pleaded not guilty to four counts of wire and honest services fraud each at the same hearing.
The defendants’ status hearing is set for Dec. 5.
