Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Fourth defendant in alleged Horton kickback scheme pleads not guilty to five counts

Daily file photo by Ilana Arougheti
Antonio Ross pleaded not guilty on all five counts.
Max Turetzky, Reporter
October 30, 2025

Antonio Ross, the fourth defendant in an alleged kickback scheme involving former Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Superintendent Devon Horton, was arraigned at the Everett McKinley Dirksen Federal Courthouse Tuesday morning.

Ross pleaded not guilty to five counts of wire fraud and honest services fraud.

The counts allege that Ross, a former principal of Hyde Park Academy High School in Chicago,  conspired with Horton to obtain fraudulent school district contracts in District 65 and Chicago Public Schools.

If convicted, Ross faces up to 20 years in prison for each count and up to three years of probation. He could also be fined up to $250,000 or twice the amount of money lost, depending on which is greater.

Horton pleaded not guilty to 17 counts of embezzlement, tax evasion and wire fraud on Oct. 23. Co-defendants Samuel Ross and Alfonzo Lewis pleaded not guilty to four counts of wire and honest services fraud each at the same hearing.

The defendants’ status hearing is set for Dec. 5.

Email: [email protected]

X: @MaxTuretzky

Related Stories:

Devon Horton pleads not guilty to 17 counts of embezzlement, fraud

Former D65 Superintendent Devon Horton resigns from superintendent role in Georgia

Former D65 Superintendent Devon Horton indicted on 17 counts of embezzlement, fraud

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City
Many questions centered around the Trump administration’s alleged lawlessness and democratic erosion, with candidates warning of authoritarian overreach and the collapse of institutional checks.
Illinois’ 9th Congressional District candidates discuss Trump administration, economy at virtual forum
Rick Marsh, board president of Curt’s Café, cuts the ribbon to officially open a new chapter for the local cafe.
Curt’s Café celebrates grand reopening, new space for local artwork
A large crowd gathers in front of a building that bears a poster reading “Evanston Ecology Center” as the audience listen to a woman with a microphone speak.
Ecology Center reopens with modern facility after months-long renovation
A painting by Juana Fernández-Hamer of two women in 1960s fashion outside of an ice cream shop.
Hailing from Cuba, D65 bilingual interventionist inspires students with artistic talent and background
Tonika Lewis Johnson, an Englewood photographer known for her social justice art, received a ‘Genius Grant’ through the MacArthur Foundation, which recognizes creatives for their talent and ingenuity with a fund of $800,000.
Capturing History: MacArthur Grant recipient Tonika Lewis Johnson brings her craft to Evanston’s FirstRepair
The red brick Arrington Lagoon shelter building is pictured. The sky is partly cloudy, and the sun shines on the building’s roof. Trees to the right provide shade.
Evanston’s Cafe au Lake has a “brew”-tiful first year in business