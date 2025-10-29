Subscribe
Putting the fountain in Fountain Square: Debate revolves around gathering space, downtown vitalization

Kamran Nia/The Daily Northwestern
The fountain in Fountain Square has not been turned on since 2021.
Kamran Nia, Copy Chief
October 29, 2025

When Fountain Square was renovated in 2018, the installation of a zero-depth fountain promised to invigorate Evanston’s downtown, as then-Mayor Stephen Hagerty and then-Ald. Judy Fiske (1st) oversaw a festive opening, with dozens of children playing in the heart of the city. 

But about six years later, the fountain has been shut off longer than it was on. As residents use the space to gather for events, protests and relaxation, some councilmembers and residents are debating the need for a fix. Repairs amounting to $2.5 million to fix the fountain are part of the city’s proposed 2025 Capital Improvement Plan.

Ald. Shawn Iles (3rd) told The Daily he wants the city to take a closer look at its costs, echoing what he said at an Oct. 13 City Council meeting. At the meeting, Iles suggested that the restoration is unnecessary and costly for taxpayers. 

Meanwhile, Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) told The Daily the city should not neglect the project, which she said would improve downtown vibrancy and quality of life. At the meeting, she said the city owes it to residents to maintain the fountain that cost over $6 million to install.

According to a city spokesperson, the Fountain Square Improvement project’s original contractor, Copenhaver Construction, installed the wrong waterstop, leading to concrete failure in underground channels that collect the fountain’s water. Since then, the city hasn’t been able to operate the fountain due to “excessive water loss.” In 2024, Evanston settled with Copenhaver Construction and Christopher B. Burke Engineering for a total of $800,000. 

At a September 2024 Council meeting, city engineer Lara Biggs offered several options ranging from $1.4 to $2.5 million to address the waterstop issues, with higher-priced choices presenting as more comprehensive solutions. 

Kelly said she impartially surveyed residents about different types of fountains in the square — including above-ground options — and heard many positive sentiments, including about seeing children play in the zero-depth fountain. 

“The fountain is at the core of our downtown,” Kelly said. “It’s a symbol of our city’s core of our downtown vitality, and we should be protecting this investment.”

Iles noted that Fountain Square has attracted residents to gather regardless of the water feature, including events like the No Kings protest on Oct. 18, which he attended. He said new or renovated police and fire headquarters are higher on his priority list than other projects in the CIP, like the fountain.  

The previous fountain in the plaza was above ground, limiting the area for people to assemble. Iles said it is vital to maintain the space’s ability to act as a gathering place, so any renovation would have to preserve the zero-depth feature, which is usually more costly than standard water features. 

“The square is really important,” Iles said. “It’s an important gathering place for the community. It serves the community well… Whether the water feature works or not, in a perfect world, if we had an unlimited budget, sure it would be nice if it sprayed water.”

If the city were proposing an entirely new fountain, Kelly said she might not have supported it. Still, given how much it cost to build and the fact that they recouped settlement dollars, the councilmember is on board. 

The cost is not much of an issue for Kelly because downtown businesses support the city through sales tax revenue, so she considers the repairs an investment with returns. Kelly said the fountain could encourage people to come downtown with their kids while also shopping and hanging out. 

“We need to, in my opinion, support our small businesses downtown better,” Kelly said. “And I think that’s part of paying attention to our downtown and showing we care downtown and showing we care about it and the downtown vitality.”

Kheir Al-Kodmany, an urban planning and policy professor at the University of Illinois Chicago, said public spaces are valuable places and fountains make them more attractive. But, for Evanston, the utility of the zero-depth fountain might not outweigh the costs of the fixes. 

The professor said that to assess the need for the fountain to operate fully, he would like to see the number of visitors per year, but noted that the fountain is largely unusable for half of the year due to the city’s cold climate. 

Al-Kodmany also said that the fountain would only marginally stimulate the downtown economy and would likely be costly to maintain. Instead, scheduling frequent programming around the current setup would likely have a larger impact on the local economy, he said. Al-Kodmany added that the city should add benches and minimal landscaping to fully convert the space into a fountain-less square at a low cost. 

Iles said dozens of people have thanked him for taking a more scrutinous look at the budget,  whereas he has received minimal comments about restoring the fountain. He said it doesn’t make sense for the city to maintain certain taxes on residents — like the 1% municipal grocery tax — while using those funds towards relatively spare projects.

“I don’t want to maintain the 1% tax on groceries and then spend that on a fountain,” Iles said. “That’s just not okay with me.”

9th Ward resident Haris Sofradzija said a fix is “long overdue.” He mentioned that there has historically been a fountain in the center of downtown and that he has been waiting for years for the city to restore it.

Sofradzija said he likes how the fountain serves as a gathering space, especially on warm days when kids play around the water.

“I see it sort of (as) fulfilling a past obligation to the residents,” Sofradzija said. “So, I think it’s a necessary expense.”

Victor Pokorny, a postdoctoral researcher at Northwestern who lives in Chicago’s West Loop, said he would rather see the city spend the repair money elsewhere, noting that the fountain is impractical to use in winter. He also mentioned a desire for larger tables, saying only two people can fit at most of the current fixtures. 

Pokorny added that he has seen significant turnover in downtown storefronts and wonders whether such an improvement could revitalize the area. 

But he maintained his doubts about the marginal impact of restoring the fountain.

“If there were the fountain currently happening, I don’t know if that would improve my quality of life very much,” Pokorny said.

Email: [email protected]

X: @kamran_nia

Print this Story
Tags:
