Congressional frontrunner Kat Abughazaleh indicted for actions tied to Broadview ICE facility protest

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available. Last updated Oct. 29 at 2:01 p.m.

Federal prosecutors indicted six individuals, including Illinois’ 9th Congressional District candidate and progressive content creator Kat Abughazaleh, for activities tied to protest at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview, Illinois.

The charges, filed on Oct. 23 in the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Illinois, alleged the defendants conspired to “interrupt, hinder, and impede” a federal law enforcement officer from doing his job on Sept. 26.

Sept. 26 was one of many days Abughazaleh protested at the ICE facility in Broadview. At a protest on Sept. 19, congressional candidates Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss, Abughazaleh and Gen Z politician Bushra Amiwala were tear gassed at Broadview, and Abughazaleh was thrown to the ground by ICE agents, according to a video on Bluesky.

The other defendants were Chicago 45th Ward Democratic Committeeperson Michael Rabbitt, Oak Park Village Trustee Brian Straw, Cook County Board candidate Catherine Sharp, as well as individuals Joselyn Walsh and Andre Martin. The indictment identified Martin as someone who worked for or with Abughazaleh.

The indictment’s seven counts alleged the six individuals surrounded a government vehicle driven by the agent, preventing it from proceeding to the Broadview facility. Abughazaleh was named in two of the counts, which alleged she physically “braced her body and hands against the vehicle,” hindering its path to the facility.

Abughazaleh took to X in a video Wednesday, calling the indictment a “gross attempt to silence dissent.”

“This political prosecution is an attack on all of our First Amendment rights,” Abughazaleh wrote on X. “I’m not backing down, and we’re going to win.”

The indictment further alleged the individuals scratched and “banged aggressively” on the government vehicle, crowded together and pushed against its body. It also alleged that they damaged the vehicle, including etching the word “PIG” on its body and breaking both one of the vehicle’s side mirrors and a rear windshield wiper.

If convicted, each defendant could face fines and up to six years in prison for conspiracy to impede an officer. Each defendant is individually charged with impeding, intimidating and interfering with an officer, which can lead to fines and imprisonment for a maximum of one year. If an individual’s actions are deemed to have involved physical contact or an intent to commit another felony, they could be fined and face up to eight years in prison.

The indictment has sparked outcry among Abughazaleh’s fellow Democratic candidates for Illinois’ 9th Congressional District. Biss, another frontrunner in the race who has protested alongside Abughazaleh in Broadview, took to X, claiming that the only people engaged in “violent and dangerous behavior” at the facility were ICE agents, and that the charges were an effort to “silence dissent and scare residents into submission.”

“I hope these frivolous charges are dropped immediately and Trump begins to listen to the vast majority of Americans who oppose his terror campaign,” Biss wrote.

Fellow candidate State Sen. Laura Fine (D-Glenview) also released a statement on X, writing that she was “disgusted” by the “partisan and unethical indictments” of Abughazaleh and the five other individuals.

“Today it’s Kat. Tomorrow it could be any of us,” Fine wrote.

