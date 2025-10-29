Women’s basketball: Ahead of his final season, McKeown talks new additions, retirement

A week out from the final season-opener of a coaching career that has spanned more than four decades, coach Joe McKeown is relishing in the mundane.

As his team finished up a Tuesday practice, he fist-bumped every player he passed, cracked jokes about how tired they looked after a conditioning session and cheered on some of his assistant coaches as they fired off shots on an empty court.

But aside from an added sense of nostalgia as his tenure nears its end, McKeown said he’s focused on one thing and one thing only: righting his program’s ship.

“I think we’ve paid our dues,” McKeown said Tuesday. “The last couple years have been hard, but I feel like this team is ready.”

Though the Wildcats have won less than a third of their contests over their last three seasons, McKeown said he’s still not used to losing. Before coming to NU in 2008, he’d never coached a team to a sub-.500 season.

Now, excited by both fresh talent and the offseason progression of some of his returning players, McKeown is confident that his final year in Evanston could bring back his historically winning ways.

Among NU’s newcomers is graduate student transfer guard Tate Lash (formerly Walters), who previously spent five years at Furman. While Lash arrived on campus for the first time back in June, McKeown said it feels like she’s been with the program for years since she’s gelled with the team so well.

“She’s been everything advertised plus,” he said.

Last season, Lash averaged 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists with the Paladins, but said she was looking for a “new chapter” as she entered her final year of collegiate eligibility.

For her, the choice to come to NU was an easy one, given the University’s high academic standards and the fact that members of her inner circle called it “the Furman of the Big Ten.”

Plus, as a veteran player, she liked the idea of playing for a longtime coach in his final season.

“He’s got a few white hairs to show for that wisdom,” Lash said. “It’s a blessing and an honor to be around someone who has taken in so much of the game like that, and I’m just here to soak it all up.”

At 24 years old, Lash has some of her own wisdom to share. She acknowledged that ushering in new leadership during what will be just one season at NU is difficult, but she’s worked to teach her younger teammates by example and allow her actions to speak for themselves.

With large chunks of NU’s previous scoring output — Caileigh Walsh, Taylor Williams and Melannie Daley — having departed the team, Lash would look to take on a greater shooting responsibility as she slots into a new rotation.

In addition to Lash, McKeown said he’s particularly excited about former NU lacrosse player Sammy White and TCU forward DaiJa Turner, who both bring winning experiences to the program.

Though Turner saw limited playing time before transferring, she was rostered on a team that reached the Elite Eight round of March Madness last season, while White won an NCAA National Lacrosse Championship.

“Everyone who’s coming in just exudes winning,” McKeown said.

In addition to his new pieces, McKeown said he’s looking forward to how returners like junior guard Casey Harter and senior forward Grace Sullivan step up this season.

A key leader on NU’s young roster, Sullivan is the only returning player who averaged double-digit scoring last season.

Last year, the ’Cats were the worst long-range scorers in the Big Ten, prompting McKeown to call his assistant coaches the “best three-point shooters in the gym” in a moment of frustration following a blowout loss to Illinois in January.

On Tuesday, as he watched assistant coach Brittany Johnson sink shot upon shot after practice, he doubled down on the claim, immediately correcting himself and consulting assistant coach Maggie Lyon on his squad’s improvement from beyond the arc.

“It’s changing in a good way, “ Lyon said.

As practice started to wrap up, Athletic Director Mark Jackson wandered in the Trienens Performance Center side door and McKeown was quick to sing his praises.

As a self-proclaimed football enthusiast who stood on the sideline during the ’Cats’ most recent home game against Purdue, McKeown said he’s glad to see the work Jackson has done across all facets of NU Athletics.

While McKeown said he’s been thrilled to see the success coach David Braun has had this year, his support of the football program didn’t start there. He used to joke with former coach Pat Fitzgerald that he’d like to be his offensive coordinator.

But, aside from his own football fandom, McKeown said he’s been impressed by Jackson’s handling of both men’s and women’s basketball. Having come from what’s historically been a basketball-focused school in Villanova, Jackson has exceeded the veteran coach’s expectations. McKeown said both he and coach Chris Collins have reaped the benefits of Jackson’s presence at NU.

While McKeown is grateful for the administrative support for his program, to him, the biggest factor in leading a successful team is simple: loyalty.

“You just gotta trust each other,” McKeown said. “You gotta trust each other as players, you gotta trust each other as staff and we’re just really excited about the way this group has responded to the challenges we’re putting out there.”

