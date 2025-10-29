Northwestern Music Academy teaches students of all ages technique, theory

As a child, Annie Hsiao (Doctorate ’04) would make a long trek to her piano teacher’s house in the dead of a hot Taiwan summer. Upon arrival, she would find her instructor in a fancy, air conditioned house, beautifully sitting at the piano. That’s how she first knew she wanted to be a music teacher.

Hsiao now serves as the piano coordinator of the Northwestern Music Academy, a community music school teaching students of all ages across the greater Chicago area. The Academy offers both group and individual piano lessons, focused on both technique and theory.

The piano program utilizes the Achievement in Music exam, a test consisting of sightreading, theory, aural skills and performance, to place students in their proficiency levels and teach music theory. Students can test into 12 levels, which then place musicians in their appropriate group classes. Hsiao said this is especially useful for transfer students because it provides an accurate portrayal of their music ability, helpful for level classification.

“Most of the reason that they transfer to our program is they want to be more well-rounded because not many schools are doing the theory part of teaching piano,” Hsiao said. “Other than just read, play and perform, what else could you do to make yourself become a better musician? That is, to understand the music better.”

Director of the Music Academy Susan Osborn said the Music Academy has a wide range of students, including a senior citizen with a goal of playing a Rachmaninoff concerto, a retired physician who practices religiously for two hours each day and an aspiring music teacher.

Another one of the programs the Academy offers is Kindermusik, designed for children from infants to seven years old. The classes are devoted to teaching general music; children don’t play specific instruments, but are instead taught about rhythm while developing a strong foundation and appreciation for music, according to Kindermusik coordinator Jennifer Merry.

“It’s been found that kids under 5 are particularly receptive to music,” Merry said. “So, when they do decide to take an instrument like piano or violin later in life, this gives them a really great foundation.”

Many students who start out in the Kindermusik program end up continuing to take music classes with the Academy when they are older. Merry said she has a student who started in the Kindermusik program at just 2 years old and is now a freshman in high school working on challenging pieces like Beethoven sonatas and Chopin Études.

The Academy also holds recitals and events throughout the year, including a senior recital, a faculty fundraising concert and community performances at local senior home Mather Place.

Outside of developing music skills, the Academy also fosters strong connections between students, families and teachers.

“It helps to bring families together, and it’s always gratifying to see parents and kids in these classes really having fun with music and just having a special moment together,” Merry said.

Osborn remembers an experience she had with a student that reminded her of the program’s impact for whom she said she felt like it was never “going to click.”

Osborn said she didn’t seem really dedicated to practice and had a lot of difficulties with her music along the way. But one day, she came to Osborn, said she wanted to be a music major and everything changed.

“You just always hope for the best for students, you never give up on them,” Osburn said. “I think that was the moment where I thought that was really worth all the hard work that I put in.”

Strings Coordinator Stacia Spencer also emphasized the importance of the relationship between music teachers and students.

Spencer said she stays in touch with many of her students from decades ago and that no matter what they end up pursuing, their music education stays with them as an audience member and in overall music appreciation.

“One parent said to me that outside of their family, music teachers are probably the most consistent person in their child’s life,” Spencer said.

Email: [email protected]

