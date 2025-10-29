Author Emil De Guzman shares lessons on activism through Northwestern book talk

In honor of Filipino American History Month, Northwestern’s Asian American Studies Program hosted a book talk in Kresge Hall with author Emil De Guzman Tuesday. Students and staff gathered to learn about Guzman’s book, “Red Sky: Recollections of the International Hotel,” and his experience in the fight to save the International Hotel in Manilatown, San Francisco.

Weinberg senior and external president of the Philippine-American Student Organization Kaibigan Therese Mañego said she appreciated the turnout and the passion for political awareness and activism in the crowd. The entire room was filled, with people sitting on the floor, she said.

“I feel like a lot of Filipino Americans don’t really grow up learning and understanding about these things,” Mañego said. “A goal of mine, as someone on exec, was to have events like this to educate our general members and other people.”

Guzman’s book focused on San Francisco’s financial development and urbanization in the 1960s, which led to the gentrification of poorer areas and the displacement of minority groups. The International Hotel faced threats of eviction for years, but was met with activists’ and residents’ resistance.

The fight for the hotel lasted from 1968 to 1977, with Guzman serving as president of the International Hotel Tenants Association.

Guzman led a coalition of religious organizations, labor unions, student activists, hotel tenants and citizens who all fought against racial injustice and gentrification. The battle ended in 1977 during a protest, with police forcefully removing residents from their homes, and the hotel eventually removed, he said.

“They didn’t evict us, we were thrown into the streets,” he said.

During the fight for the I-Hotel, Guzman highlighted how student participation made a large difference in the community.

Students would often arrive on weekends to volunteer, showcasing their willingness to fight alongside the tenants, he said. According to Guzman, this gave residents a sense of dignity.

Guzman first shared how his activism began when he was a student during the 1969 Third World Liberation Front strikes at the University of California, Berkeley. These protests were a fight to include ethnic studies in college programs to ensure equity and fair representation in education systems, he said.

“It was a life changing experience,” Guzman said. “My trajectory was to become an organizer.”

Greg Jue, an organizer for the event, also spoke about his time at UC Berkeley when he and Guzman became friends.

The two would often spend sleepless nights engaging in political discourse, discussing the Civil Rights Movement and Vietnam anti-war movement, Jue said. He emphasized the importance of engaging in discussions and debates on political topics.

“In today’s world, we need a lot more Emils,” Jue said. “He kind of broke open my thinking a lot and made me much more open minded.”

Guzman said he finds it important to speak out during this time because he feels passionately about linking the voices of people who were involved in this fight to future generations.

He said he wants kids today to be educated about their people’s history and to feel pride about their heritage.

“It’s like planting seeds. You leave something with them, and then, somehow, there may be something that resonates with them,” Guzman said. “This is what I’m doing, until the end of my days.”

