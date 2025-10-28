Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist electrify sold-out Chicago crowd on ‘Alfredo: The Tour’

In 2020, Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist — often known to fans as Alc — released their album “Alfredo.” Five years later, the rapper-producer pair returned with a sequel, “Alfredo 2,” released July 25, trading the first record’s Italian-mobster vibe for a Japanese Yakuza-inspired, crime noir sound.

The legendary duo stopped by Chicago’s sold-out Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom Oct. 24, as part of Alfredo: The Tour, performing songs from both albums — an electric homecoming I’ll never forget.

The concert stage was decorated to match the album’s theme: Alfredo’s restaurant from “Alfredo: The Movie.”

There were two openers — first, Stockholm-based artist and composer Sven Wunder played an instrumental set with a drummer, which set the tone perfectly. Second, one of the best in his respective hip-hop subgenre and an artist I consider far too underrated, the Charlotte-based musician MAVI.

MAVI said this was the biggest crowd he’d ever performed in front of and thanked the fans — as well as Gibbs and Alc — for giving him the platform. He put on a great set with a skillful display of breath control on many songs, including “the giver,” “latch” and “Self Love,” where he had the crowd harmonize with the sampled loop for both the chorus and throughout his verses.

Then, the moment the audience was waiting for arrived: Alc entered first and began mixing, transitioning into the intro of “1985,” while Gibbs made a grand entrance in a white gi and a black belt to match the concept of the album and movie. He hit every lyric, rapping bar for bar on The Alchemist’s transcendent bass-boosted production.

The duo played songs from the first Alfredo project, including “God is Perfect” and “Scottie Beam.” The two then transitioned to songs from the newer album, performing “1995,” “Mar-a-Lago” and “Lemon Pepper Steppers.”

Throughout the show, Gibbs would often introduce songs by rapping a verse a capella before Alc dropped the beat, showcasing his raw delivery and lyrical abilities. He introduced “Baby $Hit,” this way before playing “Gold Feet.”

Between songs, Alc thanked Gibbs, saying, “I wouldn’t be to the level I got without my brother Freddie, man — Alfredo 1 and 2, that s–t is legendary.”

After nearly every song, Gibbs applauded Alc for his otherworldly production — “my brother for life,” he said.

The pair performed “Babies & Fools,” “Look At Me” and “Feeling,” followed by a brief R&B nod to the intro of “Now & Later Gators” from their older collab project, “Fetti” with Curren$y. After that, Alc played a short solo set while Gibbs stepped offstage to catch his breath (and maybe down a drink or two).

Alc queued up “Skinny Suge II” and as the beat dropped, Gibbs, now in a red gi, reappeared on the roof of Alfredo’s restaurant to rap his heart out.

They began to play “Lavish Habits,” but after the infamous Akademiks bar — a line which rekindled his long-standing feud with the internet personality — Alc restarted the song and Gibbs came down from the roof, captivating the entire audience with his raps.

Gibbs repeatedly professed his love for the city of Chicago, calling it home, and thanked the audience throughout the night. The duo continued through their catalog, playing songs such as “I Still Love H.E.R.,” “Shangri La” and “Gas Station Sushi.”

During the night, Gibbs repeatedly joked with the crowd, asking if they wanted to see Alc rap. The crowd’s wishes were granted and Alc took the mic to perform his verse from the early 2000s classic, “Hold You Down.”

Gibbs then rolled out some fan favorites: “Something to Rap About,” “Crime Pays” (from 2019’s “Bandana” with Madlib) and “Thuggin’’” (from 2014’s “Piñata” with Madlib).

Soon after, Gibbs hopped offstage and moved to the middle of the pit along a sectioned-off lane where he performed his verse from Leon Thomas’ “MUTT (REMIX),” igniting the entire crowd. He performed “Ensalda” to finish the main set for the night before exiting the stage.

But unlike Gibbs, the crowd wasn’t ready to be done yet, chanting “Freddie! Freddie! Freddie!” — and, lo and behold, Gibbs returned for a two-song encore, performing “Jean Claude” and “A Thousand Mountains” to officially close out the night.

Even with some spotty lyric recall on select verses — perhaps the byproduct of a night lived a little too loudly — Gibbs and Alc delivered an unforgettable, high-voltage set from start to finish. The staging and crowd energy, matched with Gibbs’ cadence and Alc’s surgical production, made for a truly transportive set — one I am very grateful to have witnessed.

