Public commenters share concerns over Evanston Public Library-city relations, internal operations at City Council

Wearing shades of green and carrying signs reading “One city, one union” and “Union busting is disgusting,” dozens of AFSCME Local 1891 union members arrived about 15 minutes early to City Council’s Monday meeting. They protested the potential separation of the Evanston Public Library from the city, as well as voicing internal library concerns.

In an organized effort to bring City Council’s attention to the conflicts concerning the library, union members, including several library employees, spoke up during public comment.

In August, about 75 members of AFSCME Local 1891 marched from Fountain Square to the library to protest EPL’s potential split from the city. Four public commenters spoke to the EPL Board of Trustees about concerns, including Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) and Union President Eileen O’Neil.

O’Neil helped coordinate the rally on Monday. She said members are and have been concerned about working conditions, violations of the union’s contract with the library and a decrease in services and higher expenses for taxpayers.

Each person speaking on behalf of the union picked a topic for their allotted two minutes so the group could express all of its grievances, O’Neil said.

“We’re hoping by the end of the night, that it will tell a story of some of our concerns that have been going on,” she said.

Union members rallied against the library leadership’s decision to create its own Human Resources department, separate from the city. They also criticized recent amendments to the library’s bylaws, which several commenters said violated the board’s previous regulations.

Library employee Tracy Olasimbo said that, during an Oct. 23 staff training, employees learned that library leadership had purchased a new performance review system. She said this decision violates library employee rights by taking away city oversight. It also duplicates services such as HR, which uses additional taxpayer money for the same services, she added.

Olsaimbo also said the library’s board violated its own bylaws by voting on amendments without proper public notice.

“If leadership is making major decisions in secret, how can we trust them to keep the library safe?” she asked.

At the EPL Board of Trustees’ Oct. 16 meeting, Board President Tracy Fulce said revisions to the bylaws were necessary to stay consistent with the Illinois Local Library Act, which states the library’s Executive Director has final authority over library matters.

Several commenters also expressed concern about the potential transfer of library building ownership.

Library assistant Francis Rhodes called for Council to say no to gifting the library building to its board, which would allow the library to protect against deferred maintenance and secure access to capital borrowing. Rhodes also opposed the library’s recommended tax levy increase of 10% and asked Council to do the same.

Rhodes said the library director and administration claim to have no intention of separating the library from the city, yet they continue to take actions that move the library away from the city.

O’Neil feels that library leadership’s misinformation is intended to undermine the union’s collective bargaining power, she said.

“Library leadership’s words do not match their actions. Their deceit is clear and so is their union busting,” Rhodes said. “And so I implore the members of the Council to block the library administration from taking more steps towards library separation.”

After months of discussion amongst library employees and board members about mounting concerns over library operations, Council will take steps to address these matters.

City Council will meet with the EPL board on Nov. 19 to work collaboratively with the library to resolve these issues, Kelly said.

“We all acknowledge our library as being a really incredibly special democratic space and inclusive space that reflects our values of literacy, equity and community, and our librarians are really, our library staff are the heart of that system,” Kelly said. “When our library employees and librarians are speaking out about working conditions, it’s not just a labor issue. It’s a community issue, and we need to listen.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @wallis_rogin

Email:[email protected]

X: @reganmichele215

Related Stories:

— EPL Board approves bylaws revisions, position elimination before discussing relationship with city

— Union members protest potential EPL split from city

— ‘Not just a place of books’: Evanston Public Library debates potential split from city