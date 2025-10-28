Cut down in size, 605 Davis secures introductory City Council approval

The development proposal for the building at 605 Davis St. cleared its first hurdle at City Council Monday night.

Introduced with a 5-4 vote, the ordinance would allow for construction of the proposed 29-story, 419-unit mixed-use building, of which 84 residential units — 20% of the total — would qualify as affordable housing under the city’s Inclusionary Housing Program.

The construction proposal came two stories shorter than its previous iteration at the council’s Sept. 29 meeting, after Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) asked for the building to be cut down to “20-something floors.” Monday, Nieuwsma voted yes on the new proposal.

After the narrow vote, the development remains a contentious issue, sparking debate over how effective affordability ordinances are at meeting community needs. Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) and Ald. Matt Rodgers (8th), who opposed the introduction, expressed concern over the proposed number of single-bedroom units. In the approved proposal, 28% of units will have three bedrooms, while 48% will have only one bedroom — a ratio Kelly, Rodgers and some public commenters said could make it harder for families to find affordable housing.

Proponents of the development disagreed, citing the importance of the affordable housing initiative.

“This is something that’s transformative for families, and a family can be one person, two people, a couple,” said Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th), who voted to pass the motion.

Kelly put forth concerns about the tax incentives associated with the Inclusionary Housing Ordinance. Because the proposed 605 Davis building meets the limited-time third-tier 20% affordability incentive requirement set by the city’s Affordable Housing Assessment Program, the city would collect reduced property taxes until 30 years after construction.

During discussion, Kelly and Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) traded arguments over the real-world applications of the inclusionary housing principles in the 605 Davis project. Burns called Kelly’s claim that families larger than two people might occupy studio or one-bedroom units under the Inclusionary Housing Ordinance “really inappropriate.”

“For somebody who claims to understand affordable housing, you should know we need it all,” Burns said. “We don’t just need housing for families — although we need that as well — we need housing for seniors, we need housing for families, we need one bedrooms, we need studios.”

Kelly proposed amendments to the ordinance to remedy her concerns, initially suggesting an adjustment to the proportion of affordable units so the development only receives a 25% property tax reduction. Her proposed amendment, requiring developers to increase the percentage of affordable units to 30%, failed 7-2, with only Ald. Parielle Davis (7th) offering support.

With the motion to introduce the ordinance passing without amendments, the council will move on to discuss and vote to approve the development in the following weeks. This is the furthest a proposal for a development on the 605 Davis site has gotten after the city previously considered projects in 2018 and 2020.

“This has been a vacant property for 50 years, but there is some urgency to it, and it’s not just the urgency of the developers,” Ald. Shawn Iles (3rd) said. “There’s a direct correlation between the supply of housing in the community and the number of unhoused in the community.”

