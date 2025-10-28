Squash goals: Students carve out Halloween fun at ARTica event

Paintbrushes were swapped out for knives at ARTica’s pumpkin carving event as students rolled up their sleeves to carve intricate designs Tuesday on the Norris South Lawn.

The event offered students a chance to celebrate the Halloween season with free pumpkin carving from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Both individually and in groups, students gave their imagination free rein in their pumpkin designs, a relaxing break amid the hectic midterm season.

Weinberg freshman Danny Morrison said that carving pumpkins with his friends was a great way to hang out outside of schoolwork.

“It’s just fun to talk with my friends in not a school context, also in a place where we’re not expected to be doing work, so we’re not procrastinating,” Morrison said.

Morrison and his friends decided to work on a pumpkin together, taking turns sketching designs on the gourd’s surface and carving inside jokes into the face of the pumpkin, including a goose and a drawing of Morrison’s face.

Attendees had creative designs, carving pumpkins into cats, snails and classic funny and frightening jack-o’-lanterns.

ARTica, the Norris Center's Art Studio, provided free supplies for students to carve their pumpkins.

Weinberg freshman Sebastian Braun gathered a group of his friends to attend the event together.

“I saw it on the flyer in Norris, and I was like, ‘you know what? I haven’t carved a pumpkin.’” Braun said.

He said he texted his group chat of friends and encouraged them to sign up for the event with him. Students had to reserve a time slot for the free event to ensure that ARTica provided enough pumpkin carving supplies.

On the lawn, ARTica set up tables with Sharpies, pencils, knives and spoons for carving the pumpkins. Once a pumpkin was done, students were given an electric tea light to place inside of their pumpkin.

Bienen senior and ARTica front desk receptionist Angela Choi said the goal of the event was to spread holiday joy while simultaneously promoting ARTica other programming.

“We always try to make use of the holidays and do fun activities for students to make it festive,” Choi said.

She highlighted other fall events ARTica has held this fall, including its autumn-themed bisque painting event, where participants painted pumpkin-shaped candle holders for five dollars each.

ARTica holds other holiday events throughout the year, including card making for the December holidays and Valentine’s Day. In addition to events, ARTica space in the Norris Underground serves students and community members year-round, holding creative events, quarterly workshops and arts services.

Choi said that ARTica wanted to hold the pumpkin carving to expand art and crafting opportunities for students. Braun said he approached the carving with a design in mind, hoping to successfully put his idea on his pumpkin.

“Everyone should carve a pumpkin,” Braun said. “It’s fun and awesome.”

