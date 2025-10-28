Northwestern announces committee to lead provost search, aims for Winter Quarter deadline

Northwestern interim President Henry Bienen appointed a 14-member committee to lead the search for the next provost, the University announced Monday.
After five years in the position, Provost Kathleen Hagerty will step down at the end of the 2025-26 academic year, NU announced Oct. 23.
The Office of the Provost oversees NU’s schools and libraries, prepares the annual budget and encompasses more than 20 academic and administrative units aimed at furthering the University’s “educational policies and academic priorities.”
The committee’s goal is to name the new provost by Winter Quarter, and Hagerty will assist with the transition, according to a Monday news release.
Stakeholders will provide input on priorities, including “desired attributes and experiences” in the search, according to the release. Tenured NU faculty can be recommended for the position.
Kellogg School of Management Dean and Prof. Francesca Cornelli will chair the committee.
The committee includes faculty from all eight academic colleges, including Bienen School of Music Dean Jonathan Bailey Holland and Medill School of Journalism Dean Charles Whitaker.
Lisa Dhar, the associate vice president for innovation and new ventures, is the only committee member who is not a professor. Dhar oversees the Innovation and New Ventures Office, which includes initiatives like The Garage and The Querrey InQbation Lab.
The committee will be staffed by Board Secretary and Advisor to the President Julie Allen, Associate Provost for Strategy and Policy Roma Khanna and Assistant Director of Presidential Communications Naomi Wu.
Email: [email protected]
Related Stories:
— Provost Kathleen Hagerty to step down by end of 2025-26 academic year after 5 years
— President Henry Bienen talks federal funding freeze, bias training, Qatar campus
— Michael Schill gives convocation address on last day as president