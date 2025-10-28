Reel Thoughts: ‘Nobody Wants This’ shows how no one wants disappointment in Season 2

This review contains spoilers.

Season 2 of Netflix’s “Nobody Wants This,” released Thursday, builds on the previous season’s humor while adding new growth and insight to its characters. But the show’s original charm is lost in the latest episode’s twists and turns.

The show picks up a few months after the ending of Season 1, which ends with Noah Roklov’s (Adam Brody) niece Miriam’s (Shiloh Bearman) bat mitzvah party. His love interest, protagonist Joanne (Kristen Bell), tells Noah she cannot convert to Judaism because she doesn’t feel ready to take that next step in their relationship. She leaves the event, but Noah runs after her, and the episode ends with him saying that he wants to be with her no matter what.

Season 2 picks up with Joanne and her sister, Morgan (Justine Lupe), on their relationship podcast, raving about the rabbi and podcast co-host.

But problems quickly arise at a dinner party. Esther Roklov, Noah’s sister-in-law (Jackie Tohn) is jealous of the closeness of her husband, Sasha Roklov, Noah’s brother (Timothy Simons), and Morgan’s relationship, solidifying cracks in the couple’s relationship that were introduced in the first season.

Yet, the writers undermine the development of this plot line by introducing a new love interest for Morgan: her therapist, Dr. Andy (Arian Moayed). It seems a little too on-brand given her insecurities in finding love.

The writers portray a Noah that the audience will not recognize. Rather than confronting his commitment to Judaism and how it affects his relationship, it is frustratingly obvious that the writers ran out of ideas and simplified the plot by taking him out of the running for Head Rabbi, further delaying the conversation about religion.

It also seems like the show writers forgot that Noah initiated the restart to the relationship, knowing Joanne’s uncertainty of converting. In Season 2, he is painted as lacking in communication or investment. Either the writers need to make them break up for good or have him accept reality.

The hype of Joanne’s middle school friend, Abby (Leighton Meester), entering the show was much larger than her airtime on Episode 5. For how much social media was buzzing, you’d think her character would have added more depth to the show. In actuality, it was cute to see real-life couple Brody and Meester on screen — but that is where the cuteness stops.

One of the season’s better moments is exploring the relationship between Esther and Sasha in depth. It is sad to see them go through hardships and family drama, but the conflict left me excited to see Esther’s character development if a Season 3 is released.

The final episode is a whirlwind. Instead of spreading out the drama through the previous episodes, viewers are bombarded with breakup after breakup, leaving them wondering where the warm vibes of Season 1 went.

What is ultimately disappointing is the show’s writer’s level of uncreativity at the end. It concludes in the same way as the first season — Noah and Joanne find each other and get back together. The conversion issue is somewhat answered with Joanne’s revelation, but it is unclear whether she is fully committed. The ending was simply too predictable.

Season 2 of “Nobody Wants This” somewhat captured the same humor, charm and irresistible chemistry that made it a hit in the first place. Yet, while there is more depth, the drama feels slow as the season progresses and then rushed in the last episode.

With that said, Season 2 proves once again that love conquers all. And, that everybody is rooting for the hot rabbi and relationship podcaster.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— Reel Thoughts: ‘The Diplomat’ blends diplomacy, distrust, and devotion in Season 3

— Reel Thoughts: Colleen Hoover’s ‘Regretting You’ is a trainwreck you must watch

— Reel Thoughts: ‘After the Hunt’ proves a star-studded cast does not equal a stellar film