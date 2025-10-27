Subscribe
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern

Swimming and Diving: Northwestern falls in weekend road tests at Notre Dame, Michigan

Daily file photo by Carlotta Angiolillo
A Northwestern swimmer prepares to compete in the backstroke during a meet last season.
Andrew Little, Assistant Sports Editor
October 27, 2025

After a busy weekend of competition, Northwestern’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs were not able to walk away with a win at Notre Dame or Michigan despite notching several top times nationally.

The Wildcats first traveled to South Bend on Friday to take on the Fighting Irish in a dual meet. The men (2-2) lost to No. 25 Notre Dame (1-2 men’s, 1-2 women’s) 158.5-141.5, while the women (2-3) fell by a slim 151-149 margin.

On the women’s side, NU won eight events against the Fighting Irish, including both relays. Sophomore Zoe Nordmann continued her strong start to the season with individual victories in the 1000- and 500-yard freestyle races.

Senior Lindsay Ervin won the 50-yard freestyle in 22.49 seconds, the seventh-fastest time in the nation. She was closely followed by senior Audrey Yu, who placed second in 22.66 seconds, just .02 seconds behind her personal best. Ervin also finished second in the 100-yard freestyle and was part of both of NU’s winning relay teams.

While the ’Cats held the edge in both relays, the Fighting Irish made up ground in the diving events, taking the top two places in the 1-meter and 3-meter dives to help deliver the narrow victory margin.

The men also won both relays and picked up six individual event wins. Sophomore Oliver Kós won the first event of his career, winning the 200-yard backstroke in 1:44.08. He also finished second in the 200-yard freestyle and contributed to NU’s A relay in the 400-yard freestyle relay that tied for first place with Notre Dame. The ’Cats and Fighting Irish each finished in 2:53.18, the second-fastest time in the Big Ten and 10th-fastest in the country. 

In addition to being part of NU’s winning relays, junior Stuart Seymour claimed the 13th-fastest 100-yard backstroke time in the nation in his 45.92-second victory Friday. 

Junior Diego Nosack won the 200-yard butterfly Friday, then finished third in the same event against Michigan on Saturday. He also picked up a victory Saturday in the 400-yard Individual Medley, one of NU’s five individual wins in its 186-114 loss to No. 10 Michigan (3-0). 

After winning the 100- and 200-yard breaststroke races on Friday, sophomore Joshua Staples won the 1000-yard freestyle against Michigan with a time of 8:58.35. His time was the second-fastest in the Big Ten and eighth-fastest in the country so far this year.

Junior David Gerchik, who placed third in the 100- and 200-yard backstroke events Friday, delivered an even faster time later in the weekend in the 100-yard backstroke against Michigan to win the event in 47.51 seconds. 

The ’Cats found success in Saturday’s diving events, with junior Adam Cohen winning the three-meter dive and sophomore Kyle Ly winning the one-meter dive.

NU’s women faced No. 10 Michigan (4-0) and No. 22 UCLA (1-4) on Saturday, losing 205-92 and 165.5-135.5, respectively.

Junior Maggie Papanicholas placed third in the 100- and 200-yard breaststroke events Saturday, totaling four individual top-three finishes over the weekend after placing first and second in those races, respectively, against Notre Dame.

Graduate student Ekaterina Nikonova finished the weekend with three top-three finishes, earning third-place in the 100-yard freestyle Saturday and third in the 100- and 200-yard freestyle races Friday. 

The ’Cats return home to Norris Aquatics Center for their next meet in two weekends, hosting Duke on Nov. 7 and 8.

Email: [email protected]

X: @little_andrew_3

