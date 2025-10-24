Northwestern adds early decision application track for transfers, following the University of Chicago

Northwestern introduced an early decision option for the 2025-26 transfer application cycle, a binding application that requires attendance if accepted. Applications are due March 2, one month before regular decision transfer applications.

The change comes a year after the University of Chicago introduced the same option.

For first year students, early decision applicants to NU receive a competitive edge. This advantage is expected to be similar for transfer early decision applicants. The Class of 2029’s early decision acceptance rate was around 20%, while the regular decision acceptance rate sits in the single digits.

Xinpeng Gao, a freshman studying computer science at Binghamton University hopes to transfer to NU this year. Gao said he intends to apply using the early decision pathway, especially given the presumed higher acceptance rate.

“It would be a great fit for me, and I would like to maximize my odds,” Gao said.

Gao said he chose his major at Binghamton after years of coding, but would choose to pursue the Mathematical Methods in the Social Sciences program at NU. Gao said the change in his field of study aligns with his interests in fields like government and economics, and NU offers academic subjects unavailable to him at his current school.

Beyond academics, Gao said he’s drawn to the University’s suburban setting, a new environment for him compared to the city he grew up in. With many of his high school peers attending Binghamton, he’s looking for a change of scenery and new experiences.

Though he said he’ll miss the friends and professors who made Binghamton feel like home, he’s excited to challenge himself in a new environment.

“I heard it has one of the best welcome weeks towards transfer students, so I would be able to have a greater sense of belonging,” Gao said.

Last year, Weinberg sophomore Tuhina Srivastava applied to the University of Chicago as an early decision transfer student from Northeastern University to get a competitive edge.

If NU also offered early decision transfer applicants, Srivastava said she likely would have applied to NU from that pathway instead.

“I feel like it’s a great option for students who are really committed to Northwestern,” Srivastava said. “I myself knew that I wanted to go to college in Chicago. I really love this city, and I wanted to explore this area.”

At Northeastern, Srivastava said she spent her first semester at the London campus and her second in California at the Oakland campus but felt limited by the inability to conduct research.

Studying economics, Srivastava said NU’s reputation and ranking were important factors, and the University’s commitment to academic exploration made it the right fit for her. Introducing a binding transfer application, Srivastava said, helps the University “hold on to its talent” and those excited to be a part of the University’s culture.

“It means that our school is just going to have more people who are 100% committed to the academics, to the culture, to the program,” Srivastava said.

For applicants who are not completely set on NU, the regular decision process is still available.

Weinberg junior Vincent Zhang said he transferred from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign seeking a more challenging academic environment and a change of pace.

Zhang said, though NU was a top choice when applying, he might not have applied early in order to give him a chance to think through the decision instead of committing right away. Even so, he said he views the change as a positive step for the University.

“I’m happy that Northwestern is innovating and staying on par with other schools,” Zhang said.

Email: [email protected]

