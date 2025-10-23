Yes-sentials: Happiness, or something like that

Isn’t it strange that happiness is something we all chase, wish for and talk about endlessly, yet rarely recognize when it’s actually here? Maybe it’s because of our ungrateful human nature or that we’re too caught up in the noise of our own lives to notice.

When I really think about it, I can’t remember a time when I’ve said, “I am happy right now.” Not in retrospect, but in the present tense.

It’s easy to know when you’re angry, stressed or scared. Those feelings announce themselves loudly. Happiness, on the other hand, is quiet. It’s almost shy and invisible. And often when we finally try to feel it, it’s already gone.

Sometimes I wonder if that’s why happiness feels so foreign — it’s complicated. Is being happy the same as forgetting about your problems or pretending they don’t exist? I really don’t have a clue. Maybe happiness isn’t the absence of worry, but the ability to exist alongside it.

Lately, I’ve been thinking about how anticipation shapes my sense of happiness. I’m a senior now, applying to graduate schools, and I keep catching myself thinking: Once I get in somewhere, I’ll finally be happy.

It’s the same way I used to think back in high school: Once I get accepted to college, I’ll finally be happy. I can still remember the day I got my acceptance email — the disbelief, the excitement, the rush. But I don’t remember the euphoria lasting. It faded quickly, replaced by new goals, new worries and another version of waiting.

I’ve lived most of my life inside a cycle of anticipation, always looking toward the next thing. The next semester, next season, next version of myself who will supposedly feel content. There’s always an internal voice that says, “Just one more thing and you’ll be happy.”

But what it doesn’t tell you is that the feeling never stays. The thing you thought would fix everything becomes just another part of your normal.

As an artist, I’ve also realized something that feels unsettling: I’ve never created something because I was happy. People say great art comes from pain and while I don’t completely agree, I can’t say I’ve ever made anything because I was so full of happiness that I needed to infect everyone with it. My best ideas usually come from restlessness, uncertainty or longing. Maybe happiness is too soft, or maybe we just don’t know how to sit in it long enough to make anything out of it.

We often treat happiness like a destination, something waiting for us on the other side of effort. But maybe it’s not meant to be a grand revelation or a permanent state. Maybe it’s a fleeting hum in the background of living, like a walk home under a beautiful sunset or a text from someone who crosses your mind at the right moment.

I don’t have an answer, and maybe I never will. But in the meantime, I’ll stop waiting for happiness to arrive and start noticing it when it does.

Aizere Yessenkul is a NU-Q Communication senior and author of “Yes-sentials.” She can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.