Rent Free: My Dedication Night

Content warning: This column mentions suicide.

Last week, “Dancing with the Stars” had its Dedication Night. This is only the second season I’ve tuned in for, so I can’t claim to be an original fan of the show. Still, it seems like Dedication Night might be my favorite night every year.

Last fall, Danny Amendola brought me to tears, dedicating his dance to his former college football coach who had recently passed away, but led him to his success. Amendola delivered a breakthrough that night — it was by far his best performance of the season. The choreography, the focus and the song choice of “Unsteady” by X Ambassadors made it unforgettable.

“Unsteady” will always be a tear-jerker for me. In my head, it belongs to “Me Before You,” my original heartbreak movie.

The first time I watched it, I was not a huge fan. I found the lead woman to be too quirky for my liking and ultimately felt like there was not a beautiful romance story worth mourning. I thought their relationship lacked depth. But then I rewatched it and felt everything the movie was about.

I think I was too young during my first watch to understand the main character Will’s decision to take his own life through physician-assisted suicide. I didn’t see how much his love interest, Lou, was also suffering as she attempted to show him that life was still worth living. I didn’t understand what his injury stripped from him — his life afterwards was never the same. But I am getting sidetracked — “Me Before You” deserves a column of its own.

This week, I want to talk about my love of Dedication Night.

Robert Irwin, Andy Richter and Dylan Efron earned this season’s highest praise for giving the audience the heartfelt dances we expect on the themed night.

I don’t even want to pick a favorite between them. Of course, I think Irwin is going to win. But Richter’s upbeat pinky dance with his daughter — as a daughter myself — was beyond sweet to see. And as a sister, Efron’s dance with his baby sister broke my heart.

I thought about these dances all week long, but really, I was thinking about the Stars’ dedications.

They have to be vulnerable and share a side that many have not seen before. They discuss their family relationships, greatest fears and deepest loves in front of millions of viewers.

It prompted me to think of what I would do if I ever somehow became a star on the show. If I someday became famous by some miracle, I know I wouldn’t hesitate on an offer to join the show.

I can’t dance — as a Latina, it pains me to say that. I could use the lessons.

I also like to think I would get along with the pros and hopefully become best friends with them and any stars on my season, ideally Jake Shane.

But most importantly, I would want to progress and dance on Dedication Night.

I have been thinking about what I would share on TV and imagined who I would dedicate my dance to. I’d like to say it’s a difficult decision, but it really isn’t. There are two things I always say are integral to my being: being Latina and being a sister.

And while I love my heritage, I don’t think I’ll ever love something as much as I love my brothers.

If you have siblings, you know they always stick with you. When you argue with your parents, you can rant to them. Even if they are the reason you got in trouble in the first place, they will eventually feel guilty and apologize.

They will randomly send you $20 while you are away at boarding school because they are worried you might not have enough money for a coffee. They will travel across the world to go on your dream trip to Barcelona. While there, they will even do the boring tours you are so fond of — they will always look after you.

They will compromise. They will protect you. They will be with you every step of the way even when physically apart. Or at least that’s been my experience.

Choosing my brothers for Dedication Night would also mean I get to struggle through a week of dance practices with them. I know these practices would be my favorite of the season.

If any of you happen to be the only girl with brothers, you might understand where I am coming from. I hope your brothers mean as much to you as mine mean to me.

I could never imagine a world without them. It would be far too dim and lonely, and that’s why I can answer in a heartbeat that my Dedication Night dance would be for them.

Arlette Correa is a Medill sophomore and author of “Rent Free.” She can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.