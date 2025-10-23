Off the Record: To be rich or to be happy?

On the steps of Bryant Park, two friends and I gazed up at the 50-floor tower where I spent the majority of my summer and asked ourselves the same question I had asked every morning: at what point do we give up the novelty of our dream careers and settle for something reasonable and sustainable?

Some people preach that you should follow your passions — never do something you don’t enjoy. But some people also have hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt following them after graduation. I have always been a writer, a creator, a story teller, but this summer the only story I told was that of the numbers being produced at the bank I was working at, Bank of America.

We sat together, our visions blurred from a multitude of factors we couldn’t quite piece together. We questioned whether it was smarter to just submit to corporate America.

One of us began speaking.

We said we’d love to pay off our debts before doing what we’re passionate about. But it’s like we’re paying it off with our lives. Five years for our education. Half our twenties for the education we need to get us to our goals.

We looked up again, seeing office lights still flickering at midnight on a Saturday.

I imagine it as our very own fig tree. Extending out in front of us were countless opportunities — too many, even. Each fig a dream we’d had and a pivot we’d considered.

I remember saying, “Yeah, but think about it. I want to love work, but I also want to love the things I do outside of it — traveling, living well, eating out, visiting friends. It’s a trade off — a good 9-5 or a good 6-9.”

Looking at my friends, some of the smartest, most capable people I know, I grieved the quiet limitations placed on us. We are crushed by debt for wanting to learn, but part of that education is coming to understand that this is a reality we must live within.

One of us pointed to an office light left on, vague silhouettes passing through the window.

We guessed that they’re probably really rich up there. Maybe that makes it worth it.

Maybe, but if you’re rich for that long, surrounded by wealth so much it feels normal — maybe you forget to look around and feel passion. Passion and happiness is learned, isn’t it? What if we dedicate ourselves to that life just to unlearn the passion we had before?

Another friend chimed in.

“It’s a Saturday night, and they’re still here. I bet they have families, passions and things they love. But they’re still here. That doesn’t feel worth it to me.”

We left the steps shortly after, embarking on our separate journeys on the subway.

I wonder, though: to be or not to be? Is financial stability worth trading passion? Would I rather be rich and lost or grounded but barely getting by?

I’m still writing, so I guess I have made the decision already. Or maybe I’m just stalling — trying to hold onto a version of me who believes she can have both.

