Editorial: The Daily Northwestern stands with The Indiana Daily Student

Printed on the walls of Fisk Hall, home to the Medill School of Journalism, is a quote attributed to its namesake and Chicago Tribune founder Joseph Medill: “Write boldly and tell the truth fearlessly.”

Last week, the Indiana Daily Student — Indiana University’s largest student publication — announced that university officials fired former IU Director of Student Media Jim Rodenbush because he refused to bar editors from running news stories in an upcoming homecoming issue and announced it would cease distribution of its print paper. The planned issue never ran in print as a result.

“I had to make the decision that would allow me to live with myself,” Rodenbush said in the days following.

For adherence to ideals consistent with Joseph Medill’s philosophy and commitment to the spirit of the free press, our friends and colleagues at the IDS have come under attack from the leaders and institutions they’ve covered for nearly 160 years. This reflects a dangerous trend of editorial pressure in recent years — one we feel threatens the very purpose of the free press in our republic.

It is with deep solemnity and profound sorrow for our industry that The Daily Northwestern Editorial Board condemns the decision to cease production of the IDS’s print issue. We stand with the IDS as it weathers intimidation from those who seek to discredit it and the purpose of the free press in the United States.

Furthermore, we commend our colleagues at Purdue University’s The Exponent, who stocked print boxes across Bloomington with a special edition of their paper last week; the issue carried stories by IDS reporters and editors. The Exponent experienced its own bouts with censorship earlier this year — Purdue officials no longer assist in the distribution of the newspaper’s print issue.

Both universities claimed to be operating under budget constraints. So, too, did Paramount, when it cancelled “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert (Communication ’86) earlier this year. It is no secret that the ad revenue models that have supported traditional media for generations are failing us now. But that is precisely why universities must commit to preserving student publications as educational training grounds for the journalists of tomorrow. The Daily is financially independent from Northwestern — not all student publications get this privilege.

Few get to see student journalists in action. Across this country, staffers balance their studies with the high-pressure responsibilities that come along with being journalists in today’s fraught landscape. Our reporting sways elections, exposes corruption and makes national news. Somehow, we do so under time and staff constraints that would shock readers.

Highlighting the achievements of students and faculty on campus, college newspapers are reminders of our shared history, community and intellectual project. Likewise, opinion sections — which have piqued the interest of federal officials over the last year — provide critical platforms for free speech, debate and civil discourse outside of the classroom.

But perhaps most importantly for the functioning of our democratic institutions and the endurance of the free press, these publications are some of the only places where future journalists can learn by doing.

As media evolves, student journalists are tasked with keeping up with and adapting platforms to best serve communities beyond campus. In some cases — take Bloomington, West Lafayette or Evanston, for example — college newspapers compete with local publications as primary sources for information. While we cannot speak for the IDS and The Exponent, The Daily is privy to engagement from the Evanston community across all desk communications.

Undermining these organizations financially — through loss in print advertising revenue — or calling into question the loyalties of their faculty advisers violates the essence of free press and democracy in this nation. If we want good journalism in this country, we cannot destroy the foundations upon which journalists build their careers.

The 2025 Medill State of Local News Report found that over 50 million people across this country live in “news deserts,” areas where access to credible news outlets and professional journalists is severely limited or nonexistent. Among the counties with one or fewer credible news outlets is Tippecanoe County, home of Purdue.

Many journalists begin their careers at student newspapers like the IDS, The Exponent and The Daily. These organizations are where they discover their passions for reporting, pursuing the truth and make a lifelong commitment to telling the right stories — not because they seek fame or favor, but because they recognize journalism as an essential function of free societies.

Early career journalists tend to go where they are needed, starting in faraway places because the kinds of communities they serve do not alter their purpose. A journalist’s calling is absolute — to hold power to account and give voice to the voiceless, no matter where it’s needed.

IU administrators may feel confident now that their financial arguments will hold in court. But justifying the fact that by their own volition they have betrayed the values that once united Americans around their democratic purpose is a much harder moral case to argue.

When you take aim at student journalists, limit access of reputable news organizations to government facilities and place conditions on the dissemination of dissent, you forever join the ranks of those who show blatant disregard for our democratic institutions and undermine the principles this country was founded on.

The Daily Northwestern remains committed to supporting our peers and colleagues across the nation and the world. Future journalists’ commitments to serve the “governed, not the governors,” in the words of the late Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black, will provide the defenses necessary to shepherd our republic into its next 250 years.

The first change our founders made to their country’s new Constitution was intentional. If they abridged the free press, they were no better than the tyrants from whom they wrestled freedom.

Living up to this is our choice as much as it is yours.

In solidarity,

The Daily Northwestern Editorial Board

