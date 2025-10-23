Northwestern alum’s bug repellent ‘Swarm’ gears up for 2026 release with $100k VentureCat boost

As Ali Lee (Weinberg ’25) stood on stage at the 2025 VentureCat Public Showcase, the audience learned about the years of research that went into her new startup, Swarm.

At the showcase, she pitched the bug-repellant brand to judges in corresponding fields, student entrepreneurs and supporters. The outcome of the night: taking home the first-place grand prize of $100,000 towards the launch of her product.

Northwestern’s annual VentureCat Public Showcase, which took place May 28, is an opportunity for student founders to pitch their startups in return for sometimes tens of thousands of dollars.

Unlike the majority of its competitors, Lee said Swarm is a bug repellent lotion that smells and feels good to consumers. It is modeled after brands such as Sun Bum, which’ve taken an essential skincare protection item and made it much more appealing to the consumer, she said.

“This has been such a Northwestern-heavy project,” Lee said. “I am so grateful for my time at Northwestern. Every aspect allowed it to be where it is today, in terms of the mentorship, the fellowship, the funding, the support and the community.”

Since earning her degree in June, Lee has continued her project post-grad. Her team consists of a lead formulator, an Environmental Protection Agency consultant and a design team. The money she won at VentureCat has been put toward things such as data generation and consultant fees.

Also on her team is her older sister, Zoe Lee, who serves as Swarm’s creative director.

The pair began working together long before their college years. In high school, they created Indigo Clothing Co., a tie-dye clothing brand that amassed over $100,000 in revenue and 100 million views on social media.

For both Swarm and Indigo, Ali Lee focused on the manufacturing of consumer product goods, whereas Zoe Lee worked on marketing and design.

“Indigo was our first big trial together,” Zoe Lee said. “Our communication is so crystal clear now. We have such a deep intuition on how the other thinks and where the other is coming from, and so we are usually always on the same page.”

Swarm was born just after Ali Lee studied abroad in Southeast Asia. With a love for the outdoors, Lee backpacked with friends, often garnering warnings from locals to apply generous amounts of bug repellent.

Despite having no pre-existing health conditions, a friend of Lee’s was hospitalized with dengue fever after receiving bug bites while hiking.

Inspired by her experience, Ali Lee noted the lack of appealing bug repellants on the market in America: despite being proven to reduce insect bites by 90%, the CDC estimates that 62% of Americans don’t wear it. Similarly, a recent survey found that only 25% of respondents in states with high Lyme disease incidence routinely use repellent.

With the Swarm seed planted in her mind, Lee participated in The Garage’s Jumpstart pre-accelerator program in 2024. The 10-week summer program includes resources and coaching, and aims to develop each students’ entrepreneurial toolkit.

There, leading a team of four interns, she crafted how they wanted the product to appear, researched data analytics and contacted manufacturers.

“I spent the summer wondering, ‘If we had the money to do it, how would we?’” Lee said, “My whole ethos with the brand was to make effective repellents that are more pleasant. Swarm is a moisturizing lotion, and it smells better.”

Lee equates much of her Swarm success to the opportunities and advice she was given at NU. One resource was her mentor Kate Solomon, founder and former CEO of plant-based skincare company Babo Botanicals.

The pair was introduced through the NU Network Mentorship Program. Solomon focused heavily on helping develop Lee’s storytelling and giving her feedback on strengthening her design and innovation.

“Ali’s success comes from a combination of intelligence, execution and an openness to learning,” Solomon said. “For students looking to follow in her footsteps, my advice would be to go meet Ali and see firsthand how she turns ideas into reality. There’s so much to learn from her approach and go-getter personality.”

Swarm is set to be submitted for EPA approval by the end of 2025, with the hopes of going on the market in 2026.

Next, the sister duo hopes to begin an educational tour on the cruciality of bug repellent at various summer camps in the Northeast, where insect-borne diseases like Lyme disease and triple E thrive. For now, they continue to develop the brand that was born here in Evanston.

“I’m really grateful for my time at Northwestern,” Lee said. “Every aspect of Swarm would not be what it is without the mentorship, the fellowship, the funding and support of the community I had at school.”

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— Student Startups awarded more than $300,000 in VentureCat pitch competition

— Creating in The Garage: A Guide to NU’s entreprenuerial hub

— Students connect with Northwestern-based startups at The Garage’s Startup Matchmaking Event