‘The Forgotten Lives Project’ showcases quirky digital works in Evanston Art Center

“The Forgotten Lives Project,” which contains eight digital collages, had its opening reception in the Lobby Gallery of the Evanston Art Center on Oct. 4.

A few years ago, photographer David Bender was in an antique store when he stumbled upon a pile of old cabinet cards from the 1800s. Bender said he found himself saddened by the photographs collecting dust, which held portraits of people who must have had rich and complex lives centuries ago.

Bender said he felt compelled to buy the old photographs and continued to collect old photographs and daguerreotypes,the first publicly available photographic process, in antique stores. He collected them for a couple of years, unsure of what to do with them, he said.

“I was also sort of contemplating my own life, and how would I be remembered,” Bender said. “Eventually, (I) got to a point where I thought, ‘Well, I want to sort of reimagine these images and kind of bring new life to them.’”

Bender taught himself how to use Adobe Photoshop and combined objects he photographed with the portraits. And so began “The Forgotten Lives Project.”

As many of the cabinet cards are old, Bender scanned the photographs and retouched them in Photoshop to remove marks or scratches without changing the physical copy. Then, he digitally added objects and images from his own pictures — such as butterflies, flowers and animals — to bring the portraits new life, he said.

Bender said he decides what to add to a portrait based on the feeling he gets from the subject. In one of his works, “Music Man,” he said the man in the photo felt fun and whimsical. He chose to add an elephant and butterflies to the image.

In the 1830s, when daguerreotypes were first created, people put a lot of effort into taking portraits and thinking about how they would be remembered, Bender said. He hopes the exhibition will encourage people to also consider the way they want to be remembered.

“People would wear their best outfits and have mementos and things like that. And it was a really special thing to be thinking about that and being remembered in that way,” Bender said. “I think that’s important, because nowadays we sort of take those things for granted.”

The exhibition schedule for Evanston Art Center is typically set two years in advance, but the Lobby Gallery provides an opportunity for emerging artists to exhibit without a two to three-year wait time, said Fran Joy, the curator of “The Forgotten Lives Project.”

Joy came across Bender’s work at another gallery and said she was drawn to the whimsical and magical qualities of the work. She also admired the way Bender combines old processes with realist and contemporary style.

Joy said working with Bender was like a breath of fresh air. After she mentioned wanting to have him exhibit in the lobby gallery, he quickly had everything ready to go.

“(Working with David) was great. He’s amazing, and he cares so much about his work. It’s great to see,” said Emma Rose Gudewicz, the director of development & exhibitions for EAC.

Joy said the unusualness of the works has drawn people to the show. She often catches people staring at the works through the window who will come inside just to look at the pieces, she said.

“It’s just really interesting to look at, and it draws conversation because when people come into the gallery area, they stand and look at his work for a long time because it’s so unusual. That’s what drew me to him,” Joy said.

“The Forgotten Lives Project” will be open to the public until Nov. 2.

Email: [email protected]

X: @ClareKirwan31

Related Stories:

— Evanston Art Center’s ‘Women in Nature’ explores femininity, nature

— Evanston Art Center hosts ‘2025 Later Impressions,’ showcasing artists over 50

— Evanston Art Center’s “The Four Virtues: Wonder” explores Afro-American diaspora, experience of Black men and boys