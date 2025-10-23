Reel Thoughts: ‘Black Phone 2’ is a scary but disappointing sequel

This review contains spoilers.

The line rang again in “Black Phone 2,” but it might have been a better idea to ignore the call. A sequel film may not have been necessary, especially not one with too many ideas crammed into one movie.

When it was released in 2021, audiences loved “The Black Phone” and embraced the idea of another feature — but the sequel that came is a letdown.

“Black Phone 2” has an overcrowded plot and lacks balance in exploring new ideas while connecting to the original film. The first movie’s intensity, both emotionally and in terms of horror, is sacrificed to fit the complex storyline.

Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw return to star in the movie as siblings Finney and Gwen, this time taking on a nearby Christian winter camp, Alpine Lake. The villain, however, stays the same, as Ethan Hawke reprises his role as The Grabber.

Finney’s younger sister Gwen is still having the dreams that played a role in saving Finney and finding the bodies of The Grabber’s previous victims. Her prophetic visions take center stage in the sequel.

These dreams lead Gwen to discover Alpine Lake, which her late mother attended. Gwen is set on going to the camp and figuring out what her mother is trying to tell her in her dreams. Finney and Ernesto Arellano, the younger brother of one of The Grabber’s former victims, join her.

The trio discovers that The Grabber began killing at Alpine Lake, taking the lives of three boys. Through Gwen’s dreams and delving into the past, they are able to uncover The Grabber’s story and identity — finally defeating him by finding the bodies of his victims and bringing them to “peace.”

While this story explores the beloved characters in a new way, tying in the backstory of both The Grabber and the siblings’ mother, it felt like there was too much going on, especially for a horror movie. Trying to balance not only creating a scary film, but also having a compelling plot (on top of incorporating many different characters and subplots), caused the movie to fall short.

There simply was too much that needed to be explored and not enough time. It would have been interesting to explore the mother’s own visions in a separate movie, maybe a prequel, instead of trying to combine the stories and time periods.

Similarly, while it was an interesting and engaging idea that The Grabber began killing years ago at Alpine Lake when Finney and Gwen’s mother was there, this plotline also could have been explored more effectively in a prequel, rather than incorporating the original characters.

The jump scares and goosebump-inducing build-up to gruesome fights — like when The Grabber tries to throw Gwen into flames or attacks her with a phone cord — were classic examples of the “Black Phone” franchise’s strength in the horror genre.

Some of the most haunting moments were in Gwen’s dreams: with grainy film quality, eerie music and terrifying scenes of The Grabber’s victims. These dreams became a critical part of the movie, but it was hard to fully appreciate them when there were so many other aspects of the film to keep track of.

“Black Phone 2” should have focused more on building upon the strong foundations of its original. For example, Finney’s relationship with The Grabber was made more of a side plot in the sequel. Instead, the movie added too many new aspects while inventing ties to the first movie.

Some of the peak moments were in Finney’s intense and angry conversations with The Grabber or the fight where Finney killed him for good. The film would have benefited from leaning on these kinds of scenes.

As a fan of the first movie, it was nice to revisit the characters and see them defeat The Grabber. But, it felt like some of the new aspects of “Black Phone 2” took away from the themes and horror of the original film, which is what made so many people watch in the first place.

