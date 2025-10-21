Football: Northwestern’s smart special teams unit set to square up against Nebraska

Special teams coordinator Paul Creighton sees Saturday’s special teams matchup like a boxing match. Nebraska, which boasts the second highest PFF grade for special teams in the FBS, is extremely aggressive and tries to maximize explosive plays.

However, Creighton knows how his team can counter.

“Floyd Mayweather was the best boxer of all time, and he was not an aggressive boxer, he was a smart boxer,” Creighton told The Daily Tuesday. “Being at Northwestern, one of the advantages you have is you’re dealing with a room of really, really smart guys.”

The Wildcats (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) will have to think on their feet against one of the country’s most dangerous units. The Cornhuskers (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) have blocked three kicks in 2025 and are on pace to have their best punt return season in more than a decade.

Nebraska has 20 punt returns for 288 yards this season and averages 14.4 yards per punt return. The kick return squad has seen similar results, averaging 27.3 yards per return, a figure that ranks second-best in the Big Ten.

Creighton said the question to be asked is how to mitigate and take advantage of their aggression. NU’s ability to buy-in and understand the potential locked inside special teams will prove important.

“Coach (Gary) Barnett, when he talked to us last week, said every game comes down to six plays,” Creighton said. “The problem is you don’t know which six plays they are gonna be … One of those plays for sure is going to be a special teams play.”

The buy-in from the team is somewhere graduate student punter Luke Akers said the group has improved throughout the year.

According to Akers, special teams is not something that everybody wants to do, but this team has players like redshirt freshman running back Dashun Reeder, who is taking snaps on offense and blowing guys up on kickoff.

“Having guys buy into special teams makes our jobs so much easier because we can just trust what everybody else is doing and focus on us,” Akers said. “We work pretty hard as specialists, so they see us working hard, and we see them working hard, so we can just trust each other.”

If Akers punts against Nebraska, he will likely have to kick to Jacory Barney Jr. Barney leads Nebraska with 217 punt return yards, which is the most by a Cornhusker since the 2014 season. Akers said NU tries to be directional with punts, so that is a focus for the team.

Creighton has faith in Akers’ ability as a specialist. His professionalism, skill, athleticism and humility make him a standout player to the special teams coordinator.

“When I’m putting together a game plan for really any phase I’m never thinking, ‘Can Luke do this?’” Creighton said. “The answer is he can do it. How can everybody else manage it? That makes it super easy.”

Saturday’s venue, however, is another piece of the puzzle, as Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium is the second formidable Big Ten away site the ’Cats will visit. 407 consecutive games have been sold out there, which is the longest streak in the country.

NU had to visit the infamous Beaver Stadium in its victory against Penn State, but Creighton said that the team’s subpar nonverbal communication at the venue led to some issues.

Having that experience in their back pocket, though, can only help so much.

“That’s another big growth area of our team too, is understanding that it doesn’t matter if we are playing Purdue at home or Nebraska on the road,” Creighton said. “It’s not going to be easy. So, it’s understanding the obstacles, and me, as a coach, doing a really good job positioning those guys to not have to overcome a tough situation.”

Ultimately, the group has shown growth that it can take with it to Lincoln. In NU’s win over Purdue, the ’Cats attempted an unsuccessful fake punt.

Creighton said that previously, the staff was worried about being aggressive on special teams because of how it might impact the team if a mistake was made. Against Purdue, though, the team was excited for the attempt, and when they didn’t get it, the team had the mindset of just keep playing.

The refined mentality has even allowed the ’Cats to implement a swinging gate on extra points, where the blockers initially set up away from the center and can run a play out of that formation or revert to their traditional position before the snap.

This summer, coach David Braun came to Creighton and told him they should do the swinging gate, which is something the special teams coordinator had done in the past.

For Creighton, the implementation has been fun while creating an impact on his opponent.

“If somebody runs that, it’s like, ‘Oh great. We have got to take 10 minutes of practice time to practice lining up to this stuff,’’’ Creighton said. “During the week, 10 minutes of practice time is like gold. You don’t have time to waste.”

Winning the special teams battle will be a tall task for NU, but it is nothing the crew cannot handle.

Creighton said he just wants to see his guys play hard and for each other, even through the inevitable mistakes.

“Kickoff return and punt return are two of my favorite units because you got a bunch of skill, a bunch of guys that are receivers, running backs and DBs that are busting their ass for somebody else,” Creighton said. “They’re not going to get any recognition for a great block or a great play, but they’re selling out to make somebody else look good.”

