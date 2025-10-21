Art Institute of Chicago exhibits iconic Hiroshige woodblock prints in striking exhibition

Entering the Art Institute of Chicago’s galleries of Asian art, there’s a modest hallway to the immediate right: Gallery 107, home to a rotating selection of Japanese prints. It’s a stop that I make at the tail end of every visit.

This time, the works that adorn its walls belong to a single series by famous printmaker Utagawa Hiroshige. “One Hundred Famous Views of Edo” (1856-58) is among the most renowned projects in the medium’s history, comprising 118 exquisite woodblock landscapes and genre scenes from the city that would become Tokyo. As of last week, some 35 of these designs are on display in an eponymous exhibition at the Art Institute.

Hiroshige was a master woodblock designer at the forefront of the genre “ukiyo-e” or “pictures of the floating world.” “Views of Edo” saw great commercial success during his lifetime, with thousands of copies produced and sold globally.

These prints are of a uniform vertical format, each measuring about 14 inches in height and 9 inches in width. Lining the walls of the gallery are sweeping vistas of forests and waterways, gardens and temple precincts and a few obligatory depictions of Mount Fuji — all of which, the exhibition argues, offer opportunities to examine Hiroshige’s bold formal experimentation.

Apparent in many of these designs is the idiosyncratic “foreground zoom” that this series is famous for, where Hiroshige exaggerates the scale of nearby objects in the composition.

“Kinryuzan Temple at Asakusa” is one of the earliest prints from the series, per an accompanying wall label. This scene of snow-laden temple grounds is overlaid with a vibrant red lantern, hugely prominent in the foreground and rendered in painstaking detail. The outcome is a near-total elimination of the middle ground; the walk through this white and red scenery is long and tranquil.

Left of the entrance, a few interesting compositions place these landscapes in the context of Edo-era interiors. “Asakusa Ricefields and Torinomachi Festival” shows Mount Fuji overlooking a grayish countryside at sunset, only it’s dispatched through the intervening wooden slats of a brothel window.

To its right, “View from Massaki of Suijin Shrine, Uchigawa Inlet, and Sekiya” (1857) uses a cut-off circular window to bracket our view of the scene outside. These framing devices, called “repoussoirs,” are not new to this genre, but they have rarely looked so cinematic.

The exhibition is especially attentive to how specific quality markers of prints shape their aesthetics. To this end, two protruding glass cases interrupt the row of frames on either wall, each presenting two side-by-side copies of one design. The lower-quality copies are from later print editions of the series — the printer reduced color complexity over many hundreds or thousands of pressings to disguise symptoms of physical wear in the woodblock.

Prints from “Views of Edo” were valued in their time more for the information they contained than for their artistic value. In some ways, the exhibition itself seems to follow suit: it’s accessible to a fault, and the commentary it provides is instructive but a little wanting for critical engagement. Regardless, it’s not difficult to appreciate the unpretentious warmth and vitality of many of these scenes or the sheer technical facility present in Hiroshige’s investigations of form and atmosphere.

Other notable images here include “Plum Garden at Kameido” — perhaps the most famous individual design in the series, owing to Vincent van Gogh’s 1887 reproduction of it in oil paint.

The exhibition concludes with two works by Hiroshige’s adoptive son and mentee, Utagawa Hiroshige II, who made several contributions to the series after the former’s passing in 1858.

“One Hundred Famous Views of Edo,” curated by Janice Katz, is on view at the Art Institute through Jan. 5, 2026.

