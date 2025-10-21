Northwestern unaware of current or planned ICE activity on campus, spokesperson says

Messages circulated on student social media platforms and chats Monday afternoon claiming that federal immigration agents may be on Northwestern campus this week.

The posts on social media alleged that NU professors received an email regarding Immigrations and Customs Enforcement activity on campus. A message reposted by students said to “call NU campus police” if ICE agents are sighted because “NU doesn’t want them on campus at all.”

Multiple professors have confirmed to The Daily that they did not receive an email about ICE agents on campus. The University also denied any knowledge of ICE activity on campus.

“We are not aware of any current or planned federal immigration activity on our campus,” a University spokesperson wrote in an email to The Daily.

In an email obtained by The Daily sent to Design Thinking and Communication faculty at 1:14 p.m. Monday, McCormick Prof. Zachary Berent recommended calling NU Police Department if federal agents come to campus and linked to the Office of the Provost’s “Guidance on engaging with federal officials,” issued in April, for instruction on engaging with federal officials both on and off campus.

At 4:57 p.m., Berent sent a follow-up to the Design Thinking and Communication faculty clarifying the initial email, writing that his “note out of context raised concern beyond the original intent.”

Berent wrote that after a Design Thinking and Communication faculty meeting on Monday, faculty had had a “broad conversation” about how to support students through “challenging times.” Berent wrote that he “simply” wanted to pass along a link as a reminder of NU’s official response.

“My message is NOT in response to any specific campus or local events,” Berent wrote. “I am NOT aware of any specific incidents. If an event did occur, any timing is simply coincidental.”

In a statement to The Daily, Berent wrote that “nothing in particular” had happened and the faculty were reviewing current University policies.

While there have been no confirmed ICE sightings on NU’s campus, there has been an uptick of ICE activity in Evanston, beginning in early September.

In a Friday email to residents, Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss recommended people who witness ICE activity call the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights hotline at 855-435-7693. Community members can also sign up for ICIRR’s Eyes on ICE Text Network for updates on ICE activity in the area, he wrote.

The email linked additional resources from the National Immigrant Justice Center, Illinois Immigration Information and The Resurrection Project.

Federal immigration agents detained one person at an Oakton Street Home Depot around 10:35 a.m. on Oct. 17, according to an ICIRR text alert sent that day. The alert stated agents were seen driving a black Chevy SUV.

At least one person in Evanston was taken by federal immigration agents the day before, the morning of Oct. 16, Biss wrote in an X post the same day. Residents spotted ICE agents at Dodge Avenue and Oakton Street, according to an ICIRR alert that day.

On Oct. 12, residents sighted ICE agents near Home Depot on Oakton Street. In an X post the same day, Biss confirmed ICE took multiple community members.

The Department of Homeland Security also arrested an individual in Evanston near the intersection of Church Street and Brown Avenue on Sept. 10, according to a city statement later that week. The agents are not confirmed to be ICE agents, Evanston Police Department Cmdr. Scott Sophier said, but ICE is housed in DHS.

Nineth Kanieski Koso, Emily Lichty, Anavi Prakash, Siddarth Sivaraman and Marisa Guerra Echeverria contributed reporting.

